Vietnam named “guest country” at SIGEP Rimini 2027 global food fair

Hanoi (VNA) – The 48th edition of SIGEP World, an international exhibition dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery, pizza and coffee, is scheduled to take place in Rimini, Italy, from January 23 to 27, 2027, with Vietnam selected as a focal point for global trade connections.



According to Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, the key strategic highlight of SIGEP World 2027 will be the organiser’s official invitation to Vietnam to participate as the “guest country”. The organiser said Vietnam is currently one of the world’s most dynamic out-of-home food service markets, with the sector projected to reach 45.2 billion USD by 2031, up from 24.8 billion USD in 2025, and maintaining steady annual growth of 10%.



The article also highlighted Vietnam’s strong position as the world’s second-largest coffee producer and leading exporter of Robusta coffee, with export value recording an impressive 58.8% increase.



To fully tap this trade potential, Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) will work with the Italian Trade Agency (ICE) and the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (ICHAM) to bring a government-level delegation and leading buyers from Vietnam to Rimini.



Earlier, Ho Chi Minh City was selected as one of the strategic stops on the SIGEP Meets the World business networking programme, alongside major cities such as Chicago, São Paulo and Tokyo.



In addition to the Vietnam spotlight, the 2027 event aims to double the number of top international buyers to around 1,000 and expand the exhibition area to 138,000 sq.m, featuring 30 exhibition halls and 1,300 participating brands.



Italy’s artisanal gelato value chain is currently worth 4.9 billion EUR (5.6 billion USD). Despite challenges from rising raw material and energy costs, which have reduced gelato shop profit margins by 6%, domestic gelato consumption in Italy continues to grow by 2%, driven by tourism, while gelato exports surged 19% in the first quarter of 2026.



SIGEP World 2027 will also place a stronger emphasis on innovation, with dedicated areas showcasing digital technologies and smart kitchen models integrated with artificial intelligence (AI)./.

VNA