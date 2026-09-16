Vietnam, Germany promote digital workforce training

Berlin (VNA) – Representatives from several Vietnamese vocational education institutions have recently completed a training programme for digital transformation specialists, launched in 2023 with funding from the German state of Hesse and jointly implemented by the German World University Service (WUS) and Vietnamese-German University (VGU).



Executive Chairman of WUS Germany Dr Kambiz Ghawami said the trainees who completed the programme would play an important role in promoting digital transformation at vocational education institutions in Vietnam.



A notable feature of the programme is that, alongside information technology skills, participants were trained in managing the digital transformation process, developing digital learning environments, and engaging teaching and administrative staff in the process.



Through it, Vietnamese experts and teachers are expected not only to acquire new technologies but also to develop the organisational capacity to implement and lead digital transformation at their institutions.



The digital-transformation-specialists programme is part of cooperation between Vietnam and Hesse in education and human resource development.



It is being implemented as Vietnam aims to become a high-income industrialised country and a regional leader in digital technology by 2045. By 2030, the country aims to develop a digital technology workforce of more than three million people.



In this process, vocational education has a direct role to play in preparing human resources for a labour market undergoing rapid change under the impact of artificial intelligence, automation and digital technologies./.

VNA