Gaps in social protection for app-based drivers need to be filled

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Once considered a temporary or part-time job, app-based driving has increasingly become the main source of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of people in Ho Chi Minh City.



While the platform economy offers flexible working hours and income opportunities, drivers also face considerable risks and uncertainty, participants said at a workshop on social protection for app-based drivers held in the city on September 15.



According to Phung Thai Quang, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union’s labourer consultation and support centre, around 400,000 app-based drivers and delivery workers are currently operating in the city.



A survey of 141 drivers conducted by the centre found that 93.6% regarded the job as their main source of income. Some 46.1% said they worked eight to 10 hours a day, while 35.5% worked more than 10 hours. To earn about 15 million VND (570 USD) a month, many drivers reportedly work 13-15 hours a day.



The survey also highlighted occupational risks, with 73.8% of respondents saying they had experienced a traffic collision or accident at least once, while more than 65% had encountered fraud or robbery while working. Such incidents can leave drivers and their families facing financial difficulties when income is interrupted.



Participants said a key issue is the lack of clear legal status for app-based drivers. Although platforms often refer to them as “partners”, drivers are the people directly providing services and earning their livelihoods from the work.



Pham Mi Sen, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City motorbike taxi drivers’ union, said the lack of clear identification as workers has limited drivers’ access to social protection.



Representatives of the municipal social security agency said the relationship between drivers and platforms should be clarified. Where elements such as payment, management, direction and supervision exist, the relationship should be examined as a possible employment relationship, providing a basis for protecting drivers’ rights.



Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Loc, Director of the Social Life Research Institute, called for regulations on platform workers to be incorporated into the Law on Social Insurance. He also proposed establishing dialogue and collective bargaining mechanisms involving regulators, platforms and driver representatives to address income, commission rates, working conditions and social protection.



Be Group said it supports expanding social protection coverage while stressing that policies should take into account the flexible nature of platform work.



The workshop concluded that a balance is needed between protecting the growing platform workforce and maintaining the flexibility of the model./.

VNA