Ho Chi Minh City eyes more foreign medical tourists

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has considerable potential to become a destination for foreign patients, thanks to its experienced medical professionals, advanced treatment techniques, competitive costs and increasingly developed hospital system.



However, a comprehensive package of policies is needed for the city to establish itself as a reputable regional medical tourism hub, ranging from hospital quality standards and pricing mechanisms to international insurance, patient support, immigration procedures and healthcare-tourism linkages.



Director of the municipal Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong said a key prerequisite for attracting foreign patients is a strategy to develop centres of medical excellence. He proposed selecting hospitals and specialties with strong expertise for investment towards international standards, particularly in competitive fields such as cardiology, oncology, robotic surgery, assisted reproduction, paediatrics, dentistry, cosmetic medicine, specialised health check-ups, traditional medicine and rehabilitation.



The city should also allow public hospitals to establish service prices specifically for foreign patients, with costs calculated fully, transparently and announced in advance, stated Thuong. While financial autonomy at public non-business units is currently governed by Decree No. 60/2021/ND-CP and its amendments under Decree No. 111/2025/ND-CP, clearer guidance is needed for international services at public hospitals.



He also proposed establishing a 24/7 international patient support centre providing multilingual services, including appointment booking, remote medical consultation, cost estimates, airport reception, interpretation, accommodation arrangements and follow-up care.



Another priority is enabling public hospitals to directly cooperate with insurance companies, diplomatic missions, businesses and international organisations to provide hospital payment guarantees, cashless payment and medical records and invoices in English languague.



The health sector also called for visa facilitation for foreign patients and accompanying persons, including allowing qualified hospitals to certify treatment schedules to support visa issuance and extensions.



Hospitals should provide medical interpreters, international examination areas and culturally appropriate services while protecting patients’ privacy and religious practices. The city should also develop integrated packages combining medical examination and treatment with accommodation, rehabilitation and tourism.



Thuong stressed that attracting foreign patients should not rely solely on low costs, but on verified medical quality, transparent pricing, convenient procedures and seamless services before, during and after treatment./.

VNA