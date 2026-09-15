Health

Health cooperation adds fresh momentum to Vietnam-US relations

Through this MOU, the US Department of State, working with Congress, plans to provide 98.75 million USD in life-saving global health assistance over the next five years, including 21.385 million USD in dedicated Global Health Security funding, to support Vietnam’s transition to full country ownership of its HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis programmes while strengthening its capacity to detect and respond to emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats.

A nurse from Children's Hospital No. 1, Ho Chi Minh City, collects a blood sample for HIV testing from an infant. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
A nurse from Children's Hospital No. 1, Ho Chi Minh City, collects a blood sample for HIV testing from an infant. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Washington D.C. (VNA) – The US Department of State said in a press statement issued on September 14 that a new five-year phase of health cooperation between the US and Vietnam builds on the strong foundation of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while complementing robust ties between the two countries in trade, security, and innovation.

On September 11, the US and Vietnam signed a five-year bilateral Health Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under the Trump Administration’s America First Global Health Strategy (AFGHS), advancing a new model of co-investment in global health.

Through this MOU, the US Department of State, working with Congress, plans to provide 98.75 million USD in life-saving global health assistance over the next five years, including 21.385 million USD in dedicated Global Health Security funding, to support Vietnam’s transition to full country ownership of its HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis programmes while strengthening its capacity to detect and respond to emerging and re-emerging infectious disease threats.

According to the department, this five-year partnership ensures that the gains achieved through more than two decades of US support are preserved, owned, and sustained by Vietnam’s own health institutions.

As Vietnam charts a new path for its health care system, this partnership is expected to deliver measurable results over the next five years. HIV and TB programming will fully transition to Vietnamese ownership within that period. Vietnam will move closer to its HIV epidemic-control targets through expanded prevention, case finding, and treatment, backed by greater domestic ownership and sustainability. Earlier detection and treatment of tuberculosis will reduce transmission, morbidity, and mortality, while lowering the risk of drug-resistant TB reaching the US.

America First Global Health Strategy Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed so far represent more than 24.7 billion USD in new health funding, including more than 14.6 billion USD in US assistance alongside more than 10.1 billion USD in co-investment from recipient countries, building on decades of progress fighting HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, and other infectious diseases around the world. As of September 11, the US Department of State has signed 35 bilateral global health MOUs./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #US Department of State #health cooperation #Vietnam-US relations #AFGHS #America First Global Health United States Vietnam
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