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Long Thanh airport races to meet year-end commercial operation target

For the first commercial flight, core facilities, including the terminal, runway, apron, connecting transport, power and water systems, information technology, baggage handling and safety systems, must be completed and thoroughly tested.

An overview of Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: VNA)
An overview of Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – All-out efforts are underway at Long Thanh International Airport to complete key components, with trial operations targeted for late September and commercial operations in December.

Contractors are working throughout the week to meet the tight schedule. At the passenger terminal, work focuses on construction and architectural finishing, equipment installation, power connections, and testing baggage handling, escalators and passenger boarding bridges. The aircraft fuel supply system is also undergoing trial operation.

According to Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), Component Project 3, covering essential aviation facilities, comprises 16 major construction packages. Four have been completed, while the rest are under implementation. By early September, cumulative work value had reached nearly 80% of the total contract value, excluding contingencies.

Eight packages are being accelerated, with five reaching between 81% and nearly 100%. The first runway, first taxiway, aircraft apron and related facilities are nearly 99% complete. The passenger terminal apron and related facilities have reached nearly 95%, while the aircraft fuel supply system is over 97% complete and the wastewater treatment facility over 91%.

The second runway, taxiway and related facilities are about 81% complete, with contractors working to finish the remaining tasks on schedule.

ACV said four packages are on the project's critical path: the passenger terminal; airside transport and technical infrastructure; Cargo Terminal 1 and ancillary facilities; and the parking facility. The corporation is focusing resources on coordinating and accelerating these components.

The passenger terminal, the largest and most complex component, is over 77% complete, with construction and finishing nearly 83% complete, electrical systems about 94%, and equipment installation about 71%.

ACV has asked contractors to increase manpower and machinery, strengthen coordination and closely monitor progress. Priority is being given to completing the western wing and central area of the terminal to ensure conditions for trial operations.

The airside transport and technical infrastructure package is over 76% complete. Cargo Terminal 1 and ancillary facilities, which began construction in March 2025, are undergoing structural, infrastructure and equipment installation work. Contractors have developed catch-up plans and are coordinating with equipment suppliers to ensure delivery schedules.

The parking facility is also under construction, covering structural, architectural, mechanical and electrical, fire prevention and fighting, and connecting infrastructure works.

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Workers complete the final works on the second runway at Long Thanh International Airport (Photo: VNA)

According to ACV Deputy General Director Vu Pham Nguyen An, a foreign consultant had estimated that construction would require at least 45 months, while ACV set a target of 39 months. He said the project has entered a particularly important finishing stage requiring strong efforts from all parties.

An airport operator consortium comprising Incheon Airport of the Republic of Korea and Vietnam's PMI Consulting JSC has developed about 55 trial-operation scenarios. ACV has identified 15–20 core scenarios required for commercial flights.

For the first commercial flight, core facilities, including the terminal, runway, apron, connecting transport, power and water systems, information technology, baggage handling and safety systems, must be completed and thoroughly tested./.

VNA
#trial operation #Long Thanh International Airport #Airports Corporation of Vietnam Dong Nai
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