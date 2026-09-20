Can Tho expands cooperation with RoK in aviation technology, human resources

Can Tho (VNA) – Can Tho city is seeking to expand cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) in aviation technology, high-tech human resources, technology transfer, innovation, and information and communications technology (ICT).

At a meeting with a Korean delegation on September 18, Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh said the Mekong Delta city is ready to accompany and create the best possible conditions for Korean partners to conduct research and make investment.

He expressed his hope that the visit will open up a new chapter in development cooperation between Can Tho and ANH Structure Co., Ltd., Seokyeong Broadcasting Co., Ltd., and Jinju city, further strengthening the friendship and strategic cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK.

The Can Tho Department of Finance and the municipal Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority will provide Korean partners with information on investment opportunities in local industrial and export processing zones, he noted, adding that Can Tho will soon provide relevant information and documents regarding proposals to explore the city's digital technology, concentrated ICT and high-tech zones.

The city also asked ANH Structure to coordinate with its Korean partners to clarify their investment plans in Can Tho.

In the media sector, the official called for closer cooperation between Korean partners and local media agencies, including exchanges of professional expertise and the development of joint programmes promoting tourism, culture and investment cooperation.

At the meeting, Korean businesses expressed interest in cooperation in aviation technology applications, high-tech human resources training, technology transfer, innovation, and ICT.

Ahn Hyonsu, General Director of ANH Structure Co., Ltd, proposed cooperation in civil aviation technology, drawing on the company's experience in aviation engineering design and manufacturing. He also suggested developing mechanical engineering training programmes through partnerships between universities in Can Tho and the RoK.

Following the visit, the delegation will discuss expanding investment cooperation with Can Tho, including in infrastructure development, he added.

In culture and media, Jaegyun Kwag, Director of Seokyeong Broadcasting Co., Ltd (SCS), proposed exchanges and cooperation in culture, the arts, tourism, education and the economy. He pledged that Korean partners will actively promote people-to-people exchanges, contributing to stronger ties between the two sides.

Can Tho is the economic, cultural, scientific – technological, educational and healthcare hub of the Mekong Delta. With its strategic location, increasingly modern transport infrastructure and connectivity with seaports and an international airport, the city has favourable conditions to become an ideal destination for high-tech investors.

It is prioritising investment in high technology, supporting industries, ICT, green energy and digital transformation. Its network of universities and research institutes also provides a strong foundation for training and supplying high-quality human resources for technology companies./.​