Business

Can Tho expands cooperation with RoK in aviation technology, human resources

At a meeting with local authorities, Korean businesses expressed interest in cooperation in aviation technology applications, high-tech human resources training, technology transfer, innovation, and ICT.

The meeting between Can Tho officials and the Korean delegation on September 18 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between Can Tho officials and the Korean delegation on September 18 (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Can Tho city is seeking to expand cooperation with the Republic of Korea (RoK) in aviation technology, high-tech human resources, technology transfer, innovation, and information and communications technology (ICT).

At a meeting with a Korean delegation on September 18, Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho Party Committee Nguyen Tuan Anh said the Mekong Delta city is ready to accompany and create the best possible conditions for Korean partners to conduct research and make investment.

He expressed his hope that the visit will open up a new chapter in development cooperation between Can Tho and ANH Structure Co., Ltd., Seokyeong Broadcasting Co., Ltd., and Jinju city, further strengthening the friendship and strategic cooperation between Vietnam and the RoK.

The Can Tho Department of Finance and the municipal Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority will provide Korean partners with information on investment opportunities in local industrial and export processing zones, he noted, adding that Can Tho will soon provide relevant information and documents regarding proposals to explore the city's digital technology, concentrated ICT and high-tech zones.

The city also asked ANH Structure to coordinate with its Korean partners to clarify their investment plans in Can Tho.

In the media sector, the official called for closer cooperation between Korean partners and local media agencies, including exchanges of professional expertise and the development of joint programmes promoting tourism, culture and investment cooperation.

At the meeting, Korean businesses expressed interest in cooperation in aviation technology applications, high-tech human resources training, technology transfer, innovation, and ICT.

Ahn Hyonsu, General Director of ANH Structure Co., Ltd, proposed cooperation in civil aviation technology, drawing on the company's experience in aviation engineering design and manufacturing. He also suggested developing mechanical engineering training programmes through partnerships between universities in Can Tho and the RoK.

Following the visit, the delegation will discuss expanding investment cooperation with Can Tho, including in infrastructure development, he added.

In culture and media, Jaegyun Kwag, Director of Seokyeong Broadcasting Co., Ltd (SCS), proposed exchanges and cooperation in culture, the arts, tourism, education and the economy. He pledged that Korean partners will actively promote people-to-people exchanges, contributing to stronger ties between the two sides.

Can Tho is the economic, cultural, scientific – technological, educational and healthcare hub of the Mekong Delta. With its strategic location, increasingly modern transport infrastructure and connectivity with seaports and an international airport, the city has favourable conditions to become an ideal destination for high-tech investors.

It is prioritising investment in high technology, supporting industries, ICT, green energy and digital transformation. Its network of universities and research institutes also provides a strong foundation for training and supplying high-quality human resources for technology companies./.​

VNA
#NQ 59 #NQ10 #Can Tho #human resources #Republic of Korea #aviation technology #high-tech human resources Can Tho Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

Doan Duc Hao, Director of the Department of Youth Affairs and Gender Equality under the Ministry of Home Affairs, speaks at a working session with a 16-member delegation of young Korean civil servants in Hanoi on September 14, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote cooperation, youth’s role

Le Thi Viet Lam, Deputy Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Science and Technology, said Vietnam wishes to continue building an ecosystem that connects the State, research institutes, universities and businesses, enabling them to share resources and create value. This is also an area in which Vietnam is interested in learning from Korean experience.

The Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visits the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK promote strategic technological cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung proposed expanding joint research programmes, particularly in strategic areas where Vietnam has development needs, and KIST has strengths, including semiconductor integrated circuits, AI, batteries and energy storage, and biotechnology.

See more

Containers are handled at Lach Huyen Port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Ample room for Vietnam, US to deepen cooperation

Do Ngoc Hung, Trade Counsellor and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in the US, said what stands out is not only the growth in trade volume but also the increasingly deep economic ties between the two countries.

A livestream session of a company in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

E-commerce gives young people a boost in entrepreneurship

Experts say e-commerce has given young people a major advantage, allowing them to start small while reaching large markets. However, for this advantage to become a lasting springboard, they need to be equipped simultaneously with technology, business skills and legal knowledge.

An Giang's stall at the “Charming Cities” exhibition space (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam's An Giang picked for CAEXPO “Charming Cities” showcase

An Giang's presentation will highlight urban development, key industries and investment prospects. At the expo, the province plans to showcase signature agricultural and forestry products while promoting its industrial parks, investment incentives and tourism resources.

Illustrative image (Photo: Organising board)

OCTF 2026 links Vietnam-China supply chains

The opening ceremony's highlight was a strategic Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Vietnam Industrial Park Supply Enterprises Association and the Korea-Vietnam Association of Science and Technology, aimed at helping thousands of firms expand globally.

Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai province Pham Anh Tuan speaks at a meeting with the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai courts German investors in energy, agriculture push

During a working session with GEO Group, which is developing a project in Gia Lai, Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gia Lai province Pham Anh Tuan pledged full support to ensure the venture breaks ground on schedule in October.

Vung Anh deep-water port in Ha Tinh province (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes green, smart seaports linked to modern logistics

To develop green ports, the Vietnam Seaports Association planned to promote energy management, emission reduction, electrification, onshore power, renewable energy, measurement systems, reporting and verification of emissions (MRV), along with green financial solutions.

Delegates at the ceremony held at Chan May Port in Hue city for the export of first batch of Kim Long Motor electric buses to Thailand Photo: VNA)

Kim Long Motor exports first batch of electric buses to Thailand

This is the first batch of finished buses manufactured by Kim Long Motor to be transported to an international market via a dedicated roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel, marking a new development in logistics capacity and port connectivity in the central region.

The Can Gio mangrove forest, a vital "carbon sink" ecosystem, contributes to generating the credits needed to fuel Vietnam's carbon market. (Photo: VNA)

Institutions must provide strong economic incentives for green transition: experts

Assoc. Prof. and Dr Ngo Tri Long of the Vietnam Financial Consulting Association proposed reviewing legislation across the entire chain of economic activities to identify and address key points of intersection in support of the green and circular transition in a consistent manner, preventing legal gaps and enabling waste to genuinely become a resource.