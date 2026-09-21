Mid-Autumn memories come to life in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

As the Mid-Autumn Festival draws near, traditional lanterns are lighting up Hanoi’s Old Quarter, bringing childhood memories back to life. From handmade prawn and crab lanterns to hands-on craft experiences, the “Preserving the Moonlight” exhibition offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn culture – and explores how these cherished memories can be passed on to a new generation.
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The state visit to Vietnam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana from September 14–16 was of historic significance to bilateral ties. This was the first state visit by a Thai monarch to Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It took place as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and after they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.
Party General Secretary and President To Lam and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed on major orientations for further developing and deepening relations between Vietnam and Russia in the new period. The agreement was reached during their talks in Moscow on September 9, as part of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s state visit to Russia.
More than 6.5 million Vietnamese are living in over 130 countries and territories, bringing with them not only deep ties to their homeland but also valuable knowledge, expertise, capital and international networks. Resolution No. 23-NQ/TW, issued by the Politburo on August 2, 2026, marks a strategic shift in overseas Vietnamese affairs, viewing the community as an important strategic resource and creating greater opportunities for them to contribute to the country’s development.
Vietnam marked the 81st anniversary of National Day with solemn ceremonies at home and abroad, highlighting the country’s historic journey and aspirations for a new era of development.
Vietnam successfully defended their ASEAN Cup title after a 2-2 draw with Thailand in the second leg of the final at My Dinh Stadium in Hanoi on August 26 evening, completing a 4-2 aggregate victory.
In the digital age, cyberspace offers tremendous convenience, but it also comes with growing risks, from fake news and harmful content to online scams. In today’s podcast, we look at these threats from both an individual and national security perspective, and explore how greater awareness and proactive action can help create a safer, healthier digital environment.
Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, welcomed Vietjet’s inaugural flight between Colombo and Ho Chi Minh City, marking the launch of a new direct route connecting two prominent destinations in Sri Lanka and Vietnam.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam Central Committee and President To Lam has concluded his State visit to Australia and continued to New Zealand for a State visit from August 12–14, with both countries agreeing to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships and expand cooperation in strategic areas including science, technology, trade, education, climate change and sustainable development.
More than five decades after the guns fell silent, Vietnam's ageing veterans continue returning to former battlefields in search of the comrades they left behind. Their unwavering commitment, now reinforced by the national 500-Day Campaign to locate, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, reflects a solemn promise to the fallen and Vietnam's enduring tradition of honouring those who sacrificed for the nation.
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and President of the National Assembly and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Sophon Zaram have agreed to work closely to effectively implement cooperation agreements between the two legislatures, while expanding parliamentary exchanges and coordination in support of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
On the afternoon of July 28, a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture, causing widespread structural damage and disruptions to transport and power supplies. Amid the chaos in Yatsushiro city, five Vietnamese workers under Japan’s Specified Skilled Worker programme joined forces to rescue a woman in her late 80s who was trapped beneath the rubble.
For decades, countless Vietnamese families have lived with the pain of not knowing where their fallen relatives rest. Today, the nationwide 500-Day Campaign is bringing renewed hope that modern science and collective efforts will finally identify unknown martyrs, reunite families and fulfil a promise that has endured since the war.
The third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on July 20 under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. Running until July 24, the meeting is reviewing 13 key issues aimed at implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and strengthening Party leadership, governance and national development.
Search and rescue operations have been completed following a tourist canoe capsize off Phu Quoc Island in An Giang province on July 11, with authorities now focusing on caring for survivors, supporting victims’ families and investigating the cause of the accident.
After the twin earthquakes struck Playa Grande in Venezuela’s La Guaira state on June 24, one phrase echoed through the devastated community, spoken again and again in Spanish: “Gracias, Vietnam.” “Thank you, Vietnam.”
Vietnam's rescue and relief team has been awarded the first-class "Hero of Venezuela" medal, a noble reward from the Venezuelan Government, in recognition of their courageous humanitarian efforts following the devastating earthquakes in the Latin American country.
Vietnamese military and public security personnel are joining international search and rescue efforts in Venezuela after the devastating earthquake. Alongside relief supplies, the Vietnamese team has helped recover victims, provide emergency medical care and support local communities in the disaster-stricken country.
Vietnam’s election of its first-ever judge to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) reflects not only the international community’s confidence in the country’s responsible and constructive contributions to global affairs, but also the growing stature of Vietnam’s international legal profession and the expertise of its legal scholars. These views were shared by Vietnamese diplomats and international experts in interviews with the Vietnam News Agency.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam welcomed Acting US Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao, who is in Vietnam for the Pacific Partnership - Pacific Friendship 2026 mission, during a reception in Hanoi on June 22.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung recetnly led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the plenary session of the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of relations in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan.