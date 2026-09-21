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Mid-Autumn memories come to life in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

As the Mid-Autumn Festival draws near, traditional lanterns are lighting up Hanoi’s Old Quarter, bringing childhood memories back to life. From handmade prawn and crab lanterns to hands-on craft experiences, the “Preserving the Moonlight” exhibition offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s traditional Mid-Autumn culture – and explores how these cherished memories can be passed on to a new generation.

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