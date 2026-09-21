Mid-Autumn memories come to life in Hanoi’s Old Quarter

The state visit to Vietnam by King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana from September 14–16 was of historic significance to bilateral ties. This was the first state visit by a Thai monarch to Vietnam since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. It took place as the two countries marked the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties and after they upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.