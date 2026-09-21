Politics

Vietnam’s top leader arrives in New York for UNGA 81 high-level debate

General Secretary and President To Lam’s attendance and address at UNGA 81 high-level debate are particularly significant as Vietnam and the UN look ahead to the 50th anniversary of their relations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam arrived in New York on September 20 evening (US time), beginning his participation in the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and a series of bilateral engagements in the US. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam arrived in New York on September 20 evening (US time), beginning his participation in the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and a series of bilateral engagements in the US. (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in New York on September 20 evening (local time), beginning his participation in the High-Level General Debate of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81) and a series of bilateral engagements in the US.

General Secretary and President Lam and the delegation were welcomed at John F. Kennedy international airport by Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Do Hung Viet and staff of the embassy and the mission.

Relations between Vietnam and the UN are at a stage of strong and substantive development. General Secretary and President Lam’s attendance and address at UNGA 81 high-level debate are particularly significant as Vietnam and the UN look ahead to the 50th anniversary of their relations. His participation will reaffirm the country’s strong support for and commitment to the central role of the UN in multilateral cooperation and the promotion of respect for international law.

On the occasion, the Vietnamese leader will share with leaders of other countries lessons from Vietnam’s 40 years of Doi moi (Renewal), while putting forward practical initiatives to address common global challenges, such as climate change, sustainable development and advance governance of the future’s core technologies. This will further affirm the country’s reputation, position and new potential on the international stage.

In addition to the High-Level General Debate, leaders are scheduled to attend and engage in discussions at a number of significant events focusing on issues including the right to development, climate change and a just transition, sea-level rise, pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, and nuclear disarmament. These are highly practical issues directly affecting peace, security, development and people’s lives. These are also an opportunity for UN member states to exchange views and put forward solutions to common challenges, while shaping cooperation priorities for the years ahead.

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Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN Do Hung Viet welcome General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam at John F. Kennedy international airport. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese leader’s working trip and bilateral activities in the US are expected to contribute to implementing the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ senior leaders, while continuing to promote their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in a stable, substantive, effective and sustainable manner. The trip is also an opportunity for the two sides to step up high-level contacts, discuss strategic and long-term issues of importance to bilateral relations, and deepen mutual understanding and garner support for Vietnam and Vietnam-US relations./.

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