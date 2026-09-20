Politics

Vietnam can offer valuable lessons to support more effective multilateralism: UN official

Assessing the significance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, a UN official noted that Vietnam’s presence consistently reflects a development and foreign policy vision that places peace, stability, security, and the well-being of the people at the centre.

Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the UN Development Programme (UNDP), in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)
Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the UN Development Programme (UNDP), in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (Photo: VNA)

New York (VNA) – With its journey of transformation—from war to peace and from underdevelopment to prosperity—and its experience in combining economic growth with social progress and environmental protection, Vietnam can offer valuable lessons for efforts to foster trust and enhance the effectiveness of multilateralism, said Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific at the UN Development Programme (UNDP).

During an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Wignaraja, who has over 30 years of experience within the UN system and previously worked in Vietnam during the early 2000s, considers the country’s development story, spanning domestic transformations to its opening-up and deep integration into the world, an impressive narrative in its own right.

Assessing the significance of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s attendance at the UN General Assembly High-Level Week, she noted that Vietnam’s presence consistently reflects a development and foreign policy vision that places peace, stability, security, and the well-being of the people at the centre.

Historical experience has given Vietnam a profound understanding that a nation requires not only a sense of security within its own borders but also an environment of peace, stability, and cooperation at both regional and global levels, she said, adding that this spirit also permeates the messages consistently conveyed by Vietnamese leaders, ministries, agencies, and representatives at the UN in international forums.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the UN Summit of the Future, held during the high-level week of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, in New York on September 22, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam has left a significant mark on key UN mechanisms—ranging from its two terms as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council to its contributions within the UN General Assembly and the Human Rights Council—and has increasingly demonstrated a sense of international responsibility by deploying forces to UN peacekeeping operations and supporting countries and communities affected by natural disasters, crises, and hardships, according to the official.

In her view, these actions represent more than just technical or diplomatic contributions; they reflect an open-minded perspective that what benefits other nations and the international community also benefits Vietnam.

The UNDP Regional Director expressed her appreciation for Vietnam’s transition from a recipient of development assistance to an increasingly proactive partner capable of making greater contributions to shared global goals.

Wignaraja held that Vietnam can offer two major lessons to the UN and the international community. The first lesson is the necessity of placing people—especially the most vulnerable—at the heart of all development policies.

She said regardless of the hardships a country or community faces, centering investments and policy planning on the well-being and security of the people will always drive society forward. From this perspective, a nation can transition from war to peace, from underdevelopment to prosperity, or from climate conflict and injustice to climate equity.

Vietnam’s experience demonstrates that people-centred development is not merely a slogan; it must be translated into concrete policies aimed at reducing poverty, expanding access to basic services, strengthening social safety systems, improving the quality of education and healthcare, and ensuring opportunities for all population groups to participate in development.

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UN peacekeeping is an area in which Vietnam has participated directly with increasing professionalism and substantive contributions. Photo: Engineering Unit No. 2 departs for its UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei in August 2023. (Photo: VNA)

The second lesson, she went on, is that a nation need not choose a single objective or a linear path of development. In an increasingly complex global landscape, countries must be capable of pursuing multiple goals simultaneously and maintaining a balance among priorities.

Wignaraja noted that Vietnam has demonstrated this approach by strengthening state institutions and public governance capacity, fostering the growth of the private sector and the business community, and promoting economic growth while prioritising the preservation of nature, natural resources, and biodiversity.

This offers a valuable lesson at a time when the world is grappling with a series of intertwined crises, according to the official.

Mentioning Vietnam’s roadmap for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, Wignaraja placed special emphasis on the important role of youth. The Asia-Pacific region is home to approximately 700 million people aged 16 to 24, a generation that is better educated and more connected than its predecessors.

However, she noted that opportunities for young people are narrowing, even as their aspirations, expectations, and ambitions continue to grow. The gap between the qualifications, connectivity, and expectations of youth and the actual employment and development opportunities available can cause frustration, erode trust, and impact social stability.

The UNDP Regional Director added that Vietnam is entering a period of population aging. Consequently, development must be viewed through the lens of the human life cycle—encompassing children, youth, the working-age population, and the elderly.

A key priority is ensuring that individuals at every stage of life have access to opportunities and the ability to realise their aspirations. Therefore, increasing investment in healthcare and reforming education to meet the requirements of new types of jobs—rather than clinging to an outdated educational model from two decades ago—represents another crucial priority.

The UNDP and the UN will continue to support Vietnam in strengthening its development foundations, while the country contributes its experience, resources, voice, and increasingly significant responsibility to the international community. It is a mutually beneficial relationship, she stated./.

VNA
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