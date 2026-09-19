Vietnam, Japan move forward together in new era of development

Tokyo (VNA) – Japan wishes to work with Vietnam to build a future in which the two countries become stronger and more prosperous together, while continuing to expand cooperation in diplomacy, security, economy, economic security, culture and people-to-people exchanges, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu said in a message congratulating Vietnam on its 81st National Day (September 2).



The message was delivered at a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on September 18, which was attended by around 750 delegates, including representatives of the Japanese Government and Diet, local authorities, organisations, businesses, friends, and a large number of Vietnamese people living there.



Also at the event, Minister of Finance Katayama Satsuki affirmed that Vietnam-Japan relations have entered a new stage of development. She said cooperation in areas such as finance, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals and energy would not only promote mutual growth but also contribute to regional peace and prosperity.



Chairwoman of the Japan-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Obuchi Yuko expressed her wish to work closely with Chairman of the Vietnam-Japan Parliamentary Friendship Group Nguyen Duy Ngoc to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies.



Japanese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki delivers welcoming remarks at the ceremony marking 81st National Day of Vietnam in Tokyo, Japan, on September 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu affirmed that bilateral relations are at their best stage of development to date. Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s visit to Vietnam in May gave fresh momentum to cooperation in science and technology, innovation, green and digital transformation, energy, semiconductors, AI and high-quality human resources.



Vietnam is entering a new era of development, while Japan is also seeking new drivers of growth, he observed. The two countries have complementary strengths, as well as sufficient trust and determination to move forward together.



The ambassador also spoke highly of the contributions made by the Vietnamese expat community to Japan’s economy and localities, describing them as an important foundation for the future of bilateral relations.



On the occasion, Hieu thanked the Japanese Government, people, partners and friends for their support and companionship with the embassy over the years. The ambassador stated that the embassy would continue to serve as a bridge, contributing to making the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership increasingly substantive, effective and sustainable./.