Politics

Political Bureau, Secretariat’s personnel decisions announced

The Party Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Secretariat convened a conference in Hanoi on September 18 to announce a series of personnel decisions, which was attended by Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu congratulates newly-appointed officials (Photo: VNA)
Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu congratulates newly-appointed officials (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Secretariat convened a conference in Hanoi on September 18 to announce a series of personnel decisions, which was attended by Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Hoang Trung Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced the decisions.

The Political Bureau assigned Dinh Huu Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, to the Quang Ninh municipal Party Committee and its Standing Board, serving as Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

The Political Bureau also decided to appoint Dang Van Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, to the Ca Mau provincial Party Committee and its Standing Board, serving as Standing Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for 2025-2030.

Trinh Manh Linh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, was named Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hue municipal Party Committee for the same term.

Nguyen Si Hiep, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy, will take up the post of Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

The Political Bureau appointed Nguyen Van Phuong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Tri provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term, as Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy.

Tran Quan, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Director of the State Treasury under the Ministry of Finance, will serve as Standing Deputy Secretary of the Lang Son provincial Party Committee for the same term.

The Political Bureau also named Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, as Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the same term.

The Secretariat separately appointed Nguyen The Manh, Vice Chairman of the Commission for Policy and Strategy, as Deputy Secretary of the Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

Nguyen Thanh Binh, Vice Chairman of the Organisation Commission, will act as Deputy Secretary of the Nghe An provincial Party Committee for the same term.

Nguyen Van Thang, Vice Chairman of the Government Office, will take up the post of Deputy Secretary of the Dien Bien provincial Party Committee for the same term.

The Secretariat also appointed Nguyen Van Chien, Member of the Hung Yen provincial Party Committee's Standing Board and head of the committee's board for publicity, as Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity.

Bui Hoai Son, full-time National Assembly deputy and member of its Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, was named Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity.

In his speech, Secretariat’s Standing Member Tu said all the appointees had secured comprehensive training, risen through grassroots work and held leadership roles at multiple levels, contributing remarkably to their respective localities, agencies and units.

He called on the newly appointed officials to uphold their sense of responsibility, keep improving their skills, and work closely with officials in their new posts to meet their assigned goals.

The new deputy secretaries of municipal and provincial Party committees were urged to quickly familiarise themselves with local conditions and personnel, strengthen coordination on Party building and political-system development, and swiftly follow the Party Central Committee and Politburo’s resolutions. He also asked them to prioritse steps to achieve double-digit economic growth and fulfill their political tasks.

The deputy heads of the Commission for Policy and Strategy and Commission for Publicity, along with their leaders, were asked to uphold advisory roles to the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat on socio-economic development and publicity affairs./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #Tran Cam Tu #Party Central Committee Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

PM Pham Minh Chinh (centre) presents the decisions on personnel affairs to officials on March 3. (Photo: VNA)

PM hands over appointment decisions for important personnel posts

The PM asked the newly appointed to decisively guide their ministries and agencies in performing assigned tasks, with a strong focus on implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress and other key directives and resolutions of the Party, National Assembly and Government, particularly the Politburo’s nine specialised resolutions in critical areas.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (second from right) hands over decisions of the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee to the three Secretaries of Party Committees of the three NA bodies. (Photo: VNA)

National Assembly Chairman hands over decisions on personnel affairs

Politburo member, Secretary of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man stressed the importance of strengthening the contingent of officials and Party members with firm political mettle, strong moral integrity and professional competence; promoting innovation in working methods; and advancing digital transformation and the application of artificial intelligence to enhance transparency, efficiency and effectiveness.

See more

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (centre) and delegates pose for a photo with the two newly appointed ambassadors (Photo: VNA)

Top leader hands over appointment decisions to two Vietnamese ambassadors

Amid a rapidly changing and complex world, the top leader asked the diplomatic sector, particularly ambassadors, to remain steadfast in principles while being flexible in tactics, maintain independence and self-reliance, proactively safeguard national interests, and seek new advantages and opportunities for the country while contributing to common peace and development.

Delegates attend the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026) (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam, Bulgaria seek to turn Strategic Partnership into tangible results

Speaking at a recent ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026), attended by more than 350 delegates, the ambassador highlighted the establishment of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s official visit to Bulgaria in October 2025 as opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

The two sides exchange a memorandum of understanding at the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen cooperation in combating cross-border crimes

The two sides agreed on key cooperation priorities for the coming period, including strengthening border management, strictly implementing the three legal documents on the Vietnam–China land border, stepping up efforts to combat and suppress cross-border crimes, enhancing information sharing and coordination in handling cases emerging in border areas, and facilitating customs clearance.

The talks between officials of Vietnam's Dien Bien province and Bokeo province of Laos on September 16 (Photo: VNA)

Localities work to expand Laos–Vietnam–Thailand tourism links

The Dien Bien delegation’s working visit to Laos' Bokeo province opens new avenues for sustainable tourism growth in both provinces and Laos – Vietnam – Thailand tourism connections, while further consolidating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan (L) meets with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty in Cairo. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese deputy foreign minister visits Egypt to enhance mutlifaceted ties

During the visit, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan met with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty and Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh, co-chaired the 11th Vietnam–Egypt political consultation, and held working sessions with the League of Arab States (AL) and the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt.

The State Audit Office of Vietnam delegation works with the State Control Committee of Belarus. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam State Audit Office promotes international cooperation

At the conference in Astana, participants discussed the application of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and digital analytics in auditing, as well as citizen participation. They focused on selecting technologies suited to audit needs, ensuring data quality, and maintaining human oversight.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung (left) grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency correspondent in the US. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s trip to give fresh impetus to Vietnam-US ties: Ambassador

The two sides can expand cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, advanced digital services and human resource training, he noted, adding that these areas are closely aligned with Vietnam’s goal of having the digital economy account for 30% of GDP by 2030.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader to deliver important speech at UNGA

At the high-level general debate of the UNGA, General Secretary and President To Lam will deliver an important address and engage in meetings with leaders of countries, partners and international organisations. He is also scheduled to meet with US administration and congressional leaders as part of the trip.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

The second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, Vietnam expected to remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia during 2026-2035, and heavy rains hitting northern and north-central Vietnam are among news highlights on September 17.