Political Bureau, Secretariat’s personnel decisions announced

Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Political Bureau and Secretariat convened a conference in Hanoi on September 18 to announce a series of personnel decisions, which was attended by Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.



Hoang Trung Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, announced the decisions.



The Political Bureau assigned Dinh Huu Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, to the Quang Ninh municipal Party Committee and its Standing Board, serving as Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.



The Political Bureau also decided to appoint Dang Van Dung, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, to the Ca Mau provincial Party Committee and its Standing Board, serving as Standing Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee for 2025-2030.



Trinh Manh Linh, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, was named Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hue municipal Party Committee for the same term.



Nguyen Si Hiep, Member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy, will take up the post of Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hai Phong municipal Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.



The Political Bureau appointed Nguyen Van Phuong, Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Tri provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term, as Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy.



Tran Quan, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee and Director of the State Treasury under the Ministry of Finance, will serve as Standing Deputy Secretary of the Lang Son provincial Party Committee for the same term.



The Political Bureau also named Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade, as Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the same term.



The Secretariat separately appointed Nguyen The Manh, Vice Chairman of the Commission for Policy and Strategy, as Deputy Secretary of the Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.



Nguyen Thanh Binh, Vice Chairman of the Organisation Commission, will act as Deputy Secretary of the Nghe An provincial Party Committee for the same term.



Nguyen Van Thang, Vice Chairman of the Government Office, will take up the post of Deputy Secretary of the Dien Bien provincial Party Committee for the same term.



The Secretariat also appointed Nguyen Van Chien, Member of the Hung Yen provincial Party Committee's Standing Board and head of the committee's board for publicity, as Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity.



Bui Hoai Son, full-time National Assembly deputy and member of its Committee for Culture and Social Affairs, was named Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity.



In his speech, Secretariat’s Standing Member Tu said all the appointees had secured comprehensive training, risen through grassroots work and held leadership roles at multiple levels, contributing remarkably to their respective localities, agencies and units.



He called on the newly appointed officials to uphold their sense of responsibility, keep improving their skills, and work closely with officials in their new posts to meet their assigned goals.



The new deputy secretaries of municipal and provincial Party committees were urged to quickly familiarise themselves with local conditions and personnel, strengthen coordination on Party building and political-system development, and swiftly follow the Party Central Committee and Politburo’s resolutions. He also asked them to prioritse steps to achieve double-digit economic growth and fulfill their political tasks.



The deputy heads of the Commission for Policy and Strategy and Commission for Publicity, along with their leaders, were asked to uphold advisory roles to the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Secretariat on socio-economic development and publicity affairs./.

VNA