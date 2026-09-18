Vietnam, Bulgaria seek to turn Strategic Partnership into tangible results

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet said Bulgaria holds a special place in Vietnam’s development journey, having been among the first nations to establish diplomatic ties in 1950 and standing by the country during its challenging times.

Thousands of Vietnamese studied and worked in Bulgaria, helping build strong bonds between the people of the two countries, she added.

Speaking at a recent ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2026), attended by more than 350 delegates, the ambassador highlighted the establishment of the Vietnam-Bulgaria Strategic Partnership during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s official visit to Bulgaria in October 2025 as opening a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Reviewing the country’s 81-year journey of national construction and development, Nguyet noted that the Vietnamese economy expanded 8.02% in 2025, with gross domestic product (GDP) reaching approximately 514 billion USD and total goods trade exceeding 930 billion USD.

Vietnam is working toward becoming a developed and prosperous country by the middle of the 21st century, with science and technology, innovation and high-quality human resources serving as key drivers of development.

“For more than seven decades, Vietnam and Bulgaria have built trust. Today, it is our responsibility to turn that trust into concrete results,” the ambassador said.

She called for stronger cooperation between the parliaments and agencies of the two countries, greater connectivity among businesses, universities, research institutes and localities, and expanded exchanges among young people. These efforts, she said, would help translate the potential of the Strategic Partnership into practical programmes, projects and benefits for people and businesses.

Bulgarian Deputy Foreign Minister Christo Polendakov affirmed that Bulgaria attaches great importance to its traditional friendship with Vietnam, which has lasted for more than 75 years.

He spoke highly of Vietnam’s robust development, describing it as a dynamic economy and an important development centre in Southeast Asia. He said the two countries have substantial room to expand cooperation in the digital and green economies.

Polendakov noted that the elevation of Vietnam-Bulgaria relations to a Strategic Partnership in 2025 had brought bilateral ties to “the highest level of Bulgaria’s relations with any country in Asia” and made it one of the few strategic partnerships Bulgaria has established with other countries.

He affirmed that Bulgaria will continue promoting EU-Vietnam and EU-ASEAN relations and work with Vietnam to further develop their Strategic Partnership.

Ambassador Nguyet reiterated Vietnam pursues a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, and multilateralisation and diversification of external ties, while respecting international law, upholding multilateralism, and resolving differences and disputes via peaceful measures.

She expressed gratitude to Bulgarian agencies, partners and friends, diplomatic colleagues and the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria for their friendship, cooperation and valuable support for Vietnam.

She affirmed that the trust and friendship nurtured by previous generations are being further enriched with new areas of cooperation under the Strategic Partnership, toward more practical outcomes for the peoples of both countries.

As part of activities marking Vietnam’s 81st National Day, the Vietnamese community in Bulgaria also organised a friendly football match drawing the participation of numerous community members, young people and students, helping strengthen community solidarity and express their affection toward the homeland./.

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