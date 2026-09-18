Kim Long Motor exports first batch of electric buses to Thailand

Hue (VNA) – The Kim Long Motor Hue JSC (Kim Long Motor) on September 18 exported its first batch of electric buses to Thailand, marking the Vietnamese automaker’s first shipment of finished buses to an international market and a new step in its export and logistics operations.

The export ceremony was held at Chan May Port in Chan May-Lang Co commune, in central Hue city. The nine buses are part of a total of 113 vehicles scheduled for delivery and export to Thailand in 2026 for passenger transport.

This is the first batch of finished buses manufactured by Kim Long Motor to be transported to an international market via a dedicated roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessel, marking a new development in logistics capacity and port connectivity in the central region.

Developed specifically for Thailand, the Kim Long electric bus is designed to meet the country’s urban transport infrastructure and technical requirements. The bus is equipped with various convenience and safety features, including a high-capacity air-conditioning system, surveillance cameras, and a dedicated wheelchair area with a foldable ramp and assistance bell, and advanced safety systems.

Kim Long Motor’s automobile manufacturing complex in the Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone in Hue city covers 636ha and houses factories producing components, including interior and exterior parts, chassis, batteries, and motors.

The company’s production capabilities have enabled its electric vehicles to achieve a localisation rate of more than 60%, with the rate targeted to reach 90% by the end of 2026, matching the level already achieved by its diesel-powered buses.

A Kim Long Motor electric bus is loaded onto a vessel for export to Thailand (Photo: VNA)

The transport of the buses from Kim Long Motor’s plant to Chan May Port and onward to Laem Chabang Port in Thailand demonstrates the integration of production, logistics and exports, creating a foundation for the Vietnamese firm to expand international connections and participate more deeply in global supply chains and trade networks.

Kim Long Motor General Director Dao Viet Anh said the export of electric buses to Thailand demonstrates the technological and manufacturing self-reliance of Vietnamese brands. Each exported product represents not only a commitment to quality but also an opportunity to showcase Vietnam’s industrial capabilities to international markets, he stressed.

Previously, on September 15, Kim Long Motor launched its passenger bus models in Thailand and received 50 orders on the day./.

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