Vietnam, Cambodia seek deeper, practical investment cooperation

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Vietnam and Cambodia are seeking to strengthen investment cooperation through practical projects and closer business links, with Battambang seen as a potential gateway for Vietnamese enterprises to access markets in northwestern Cambodia.



The Vietnam–Cambodia Investment Promotion Forum 2026 took place in Battambang province on September 17 under the theme “Connecting Finance, Digital Infrastructure, Logistics and Green Energy – Promoting Investment and Trade in Northwestern Cambodia”.



It was organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang and brought together representatives of local authorities, the Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia, business associations, and enterprises from both countries.



Speaking at the opening, Consul General Tran Tuan Anh said Vietnam–Cambodia relations have continued to develop positively across various fields, with economic, trade and investment cooperation requiring further efforts to deliver more tangible benefits to businesses and people in both countries.

Vietnamese Consul General in Battambang Tran Tuan Anh speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He noted that thanks to its strengths in agriculture, processing, trade, logistics and tourism, Battambang has favourable conditions to become an important link between Vietnamese businesses and markets in northwestern Cambodia and neighbouring areas.



“However, potential only becomes meaningful when it is translated into investment projects, trade contracts and concrete cooperative ties,” he said.



The diplomat expressed his hope that the forum would create a platform for substantive connections among authorities, businesses, banks, infrastructure providers, universities and research institutions from the two countries, allowing enterprises to exchange views openly and identify specific areas for cooperation.



For his part, Battambang Deputy Governor Tep Hon said the forum would help connect Vietnamese and Cambodian businesses in northwestern Cambodia and support investment cooperation.



He stressed the need for regular exchanges and closer coordination among localities of the two countries to strengthen friendship and cooperation. He also highlighted the role of the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang in facilitating communication, delegation exchanges and business connections, contributing to bilateral relations for the benefit of local communities.



Speaking at the event, Do Viet Phuong, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia, said trade between the two countries has grown strongly over the past 15 years, rising from 3.3 billion USD in 2014 to 10.1 billion USD in 2024. The figure reached 11.33 billion USD in 2025 and totalled 7.79 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026, up 10.4% year on year.



Neak Oknha Phua Viasna, chairman of the Battambang Chamber of Commerce, introduced the province’s investment potential and advantages, affirming its readiness to support Vietnamese businesses and investors.



Participants held straightforward discussions on investment opportunities in Battambang and northwestern Cambodia.



At the forum, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang, the Vietnam Trade Office in Cambodia and Battambang authorities launched the Vietnam–Cambodia Business Connectivity and Advisory Network for Northwestern Cambodia. The network aims to establish a regular platform for businesses and relevant agencies to share information, provide support and promote long-term, practical cooperation.



The National University of Battambang and the Cambodian–Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Association also signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen university–business links, support human resources training, and expand internship and employment opportunities for students.



Dang Ngoc Quoc, chairman of Mekong Tay Ninh Company, said his business has operated in Cambodia for more than 35 years. It is seeking to expand its agricultural procurement network, particularly for fresh and sliced cassava, while developing a collection agent network and expanding cultivation areas in Battambang.



He expressed his hope that the forum would help the company identify suitable partners and turn these plans into reality./.