Khanh Hoa approves industrial projects with investment of 10.8 trillion VND

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The south-central province of Khanh Hoa on September 16 announced investment approval decisions and investment registration certificates for five projects worth nearly 10.82 trillion VND (415.96 million USD), including three industrial park infrastructure projects and two foreign-invested ones.



The decisions were presented at a ceremony organised by the provincial Economic and Industrial Zones Authority.



The three industrial infrastructure projects are expected to help expand the province’s industrial space and improve its capacity to attract large-scale, high-tech investments.



The Van Luong Industrial Park infrastructure project, invested in by Khanh Hoa Industrial Investment Development Co., Ltd., will cover more than 191.6ha in Van Ninh commune, with investment capital of over 2.61 trillion VND.



The Ninh Diem 2 Industrial Park infrastructure project will cover 209.49ha in Dong Ninh Hoa ward and Bac Ninh Hoa commune. It has a total investment of more than 2.73 trillion VND and will be developed by a consortium of Hoan Cau Ninh Long JSC and Hoan Cau Long An Co., Ltd.



Meanwhile, the Ninh Diem 3 Industrial Park infrastructure project, developed by Hoan Cau Ninh Long JSC, will span more than 288.8ha, with investment capital of nearly 3.02 trillion VND, excluding approximately 628.6 billion VND in compensation, support and resettlement costs. According to head of the provincial Economic and Industrial Zones Authority Tran Minh Chien, the three projects are expected to create jobs for approximately 27,700 workers and specialists.



They will also help develop more integrated production infrastructure in the Van Phong Economic Zone, improving its capacity to accommodate large-scale, high-tech projects with high added value, he said.



The authority also granted investment approval to the Unitex Vietnam high-end fabric manufacturing plant, invested by BangShi (BVI) Co., Ltd. in the Du Long Industrial Park, Thuan Bac commune.



The project will use 3.29ha of land and have investment capital of nearly 608.8 billion VND. The plant is designed to produce approximately 10.8 million sq.m of fabric, equivalent to 2,400 tonnes of products, annually. It is expected to contribute to the development of the textile and garment value chain and supporting industries.



The Egonport Technology Pte. Ltd. rental factory project, developed by Yushu Investment Development Co., Ltd. in the Phuoc Nam Industrial Park, has received its second adjustment.



The adjustment adds 6.5ha of land and 30 million USD in investment capital, bringing the project’s total area to more than 31.46ha and its total investment to 72 million USD.



Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Hoa Nam said the projects would help strengthen the province’s industrial ecosystem and create new momentum for the development of the Van Phong Economic Zone and industrial parks in the locality.



He urged investors to ensure that projects are implemented on schedule and in compliance with regulations, while paying attention to construction quality, land-use efficiency, environmental protection, labour safety and workers’ rights.



The provincial authorities pledged to continue supporting investors and businesses and help resolve difficulties during project implementation./.

VNA