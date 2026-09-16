Vietravel Airlines resumes Hanoi – Da Lat route

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietravel Airlines has resumed daily round-trip flights between Hanoi and Da Lat, part of a broader push to expand its network and meet travel demand through year-end.

The carrier sees strong growth potential on the route, helped by Lien Khuong International Airport's recently completed airfield upgrade, which allowed the airport to resume operations in August.

The runway and apron upgrade lifts technical safety standards and considerably boosts passenger handling capacity. That's a "golden opportunity” to restore the route and boost trade and tourism ties between Hanoi - the north's political and economic hub, and Da Lat - a key Central Highlands tourism draw.

Resuming the route is part of the carrier's year-end operating plan. It's a concrete step toward optimising the airline's domestic network, and a sign of its commitment to helping Lam Dong province revitalise tourism following the airport upgrades, its representative said.

Beyond the Da Lat route, Vietravel Airlines is moving ahead with plans to grow its fleet and domestic network.

It's set to take delivery of another new aircraft in September, which will free up capacity to launch two new routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City with Thanh Hoa, starting in October.

To mark the occasion, it is rolling out special promotions, including fares from 49,000 VND (1.89 USD) for bookings made between 18:00 and 13:00 each day, plus a 15% discount on base fares, with more deals listed on its website.

The airline has also signed an agreement with Airbus to buy 50 new-generation aircraft, a move seen as preparation for a breakthrough in long-term growth. The deal reflects its financial capacity and sustainability strategy, and will upgrade its service with more modern, safe and comfortable flights.

The order breaks down to 20 A220s and 30 A321-family jets, including A321neo and A321XLR variants, with deliveries slated to begin in 2029.

Choosing both the A220 and A321 underscores Vietravel Airlines's commitment to building out its network for the long haul. The A220 is central to the airline's "market opening" strategy, letting it launch direct routes to cities and regions that previous lacked regular nonstop service or had limited air connectivity.

Its smaller capacity makes the A220 a fit to gradually build new markets, while the A321 will handle higher-demand routes and give the airline room to grow into longer international routes./.

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