Business

Bac Ninh promotes agricultural products through livestream

More than 300 products from Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Hung Yen, Son La, Thai Nguyen and Phu Tho were showcased during a livestream session held by the Bac Ninh Farmers' Union, ranging from traditional foods, agricultural products and medicinal herbs to natural products, OCOP goods, handicrafts and craft village products.

Delegates share information during the livestream programme. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates share information during the livestream programme. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The Bac Ninh Farmers’ Union on September 16 organised a livestream session themed “Flavours of Bac Ninh Agricultural Products – Aspiration to Reach Further” to promote and connect the sale of more than 300 agricultural and One Commune One Product (OCOP) products from Bac Ninh and other localities on digital platforms.

The programme attracted the participation of representatives from the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, and farmers’ unions from Hanoi, Bac Ninh, Son La and Thai Nguyen, as well as numerous local farmers and union members.

A highlight of the event was the direct engagement of producers who introduced their products, shared information about production processes and quality standards, provided guidance on product identification, and engaged with consumers through online sales.

Broadcast across multiple digital platforms, the programme opened an additional channel for cooperatives, households and businesses to promote and sell their products.

More than 300 products from Bac Ninh, Hanoi, Hung Yen, Son La, Thai Nguyen and Phu Tho were showcased, ranging from traditional foods, agricultural products and medicinal herbs to natural products, OCOP goods, handicrafts and craft village products.

They were introduced with information on standards such as VietGAP and organic production, as well as traceability, production areas and producers. The livestream format enabled consumers to interact directly with sellers, learn about product origins and quality, and place orders.

Nguyen Hoang Trung, Chairman of the Bac Ninh Farmers’ Union, said farmers are increasingly adopting modern production and business methods, applying science and technology, and embracing digital transformation.

He added that the union will continue supporting farmers in improving product quality, building brands, standardising packaging and labels, enhancing traceability and adopting online sales methods, thereby helping promote digital transformation in production and business, expand markets, increase product value and raise farmers’ incomes./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Bac Ninh agricultural products #livestream Bac Ninh
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