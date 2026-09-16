Sci-Tech

Vietnam, France step up cooperation in science, innovation

A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy paid a working visit to France from September 13-16, focusing on exchanging experience in science and technology, innovation, startup ecosystems and human resources development.

The meeting between the delegation from the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Station F (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between the delegation from the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy and Station F (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy, led by its Deputy Chairman Nguyen Duc Trung, paid a working visit to France from September 13-16.

During the visit, the delegation met with the Vietnamese Embassy in France, visited Station F and held a working session with Paris-Saclay University, focusing on exchanging experience in science and technology, innovation, startup ecosystems and human resources development.

At the meetings, Trung said Vietnam-France relations are developing positively, with significant room for cooperation in economy, investment and technology. He called for continued efforts to improve the effectiveness of bilateral collaboration, particularly in the areas of economy, investment, science and technology, innovation and human resources development.

At the Vietnamese Embassy, the delegation discussed new developments in bilateral ties, with the elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in October 2024 seen as an important milestone that has provided a framework for broader and more substantive cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on the socio-economic situations of the two countries and orientations for further advancing relations.

vnanet-vietnam-france-step-up-cooperation-in-science-1.jpg
The Vietnamese delegation and representatives of Paris-Saclay University in a group photo (Photo: VNA)

At Station F, they learned about the startup hub’s operating model, mechanisms for identifying, selecting and supporting innovative startups, mobilising social resources, connecting businesses with markets and assessing the effectiveness of the innovation ecosystem. The delegation also discussed prospects for cooperation between Station F and Vietnamese partners with representatives of Rizlum and the Global Connect Vietnam-France Association (GCVF).

Working with leaders of Paris-Saclay University, professors, scientists and experts, the delegation exchanged experience in developing research ecosystems linked to innovation and startups, innovation governance models, and mechanisms connecting research institutes, training establishments and businesses.

Other areas of interest include procedures for identifying, evaluating and incubating projects developed from laboratories, technology transfer, commercialisation of research results, intellectual property and the establishment of startups.

As an advisory body on policies, the Commission for Policy and Strategy seeks to strengthen information and experience sharing with French agencies and organisations, contributing to improving the quality of policy research and advice on socio-economic development strategies.

The visit contributed to enhancing the sharing of international experience on science and technology development, innovation, startups and links among universities, research institutes and businesses. It also expanded networks and promoted practical cooperation opportunities, helping make Vietnam-France relations increasingly profound, substantive, effective and sustainable./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Communist Party of Vietnam #Commission for Policy and Strategy #Paris-Saclay University #Vietnam-France relations France Vietnam
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