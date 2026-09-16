Politics

New Zealand leaders praise Vietnam's growth, pledge deeper ties

New Zealand looks forward to building on the achievements made and further promoting cooperation with Vietnam in the coming years, said Deputy Secretary of the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Grahame Morton.

Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Minh Giang (second, right) and his spouse in a joint photo with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee (centre), Minister of Trade Todd McClay (second, left) and Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Grahame Morton at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador Phan Minh Giang (second, right) and his spouse in a joint photo with Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee (centre), Minister of Trade Todd McClay (second, left) and Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Grahame Morton at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Wellington (VNA) – New Zealand (NZ) leaders have lauded Vietnam’s development gains, affirming that they attach importance to bilateral ties and want to advance the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day in Wellington on September 15, Deputy Secretary of the NZ Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Grahame Morton pointed to the State visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam last month, saying that it helped shape the future of bilateral ties.

New Zealand looks forward to building on the achievements made and further promoting cooperation with Vietnam in the coming years, he said.

Speaker of the NZ House of Representatives Gerry Brownlee and Minister of Trade Todd McClay congratulated Vietnam on its National Day and wished that the two countries would keep working closely together and deliver on their comprehensive strategic partnership framework.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang said General Secretary and President Lam's state visit created new momentum to deepen the partnership. Profound political trust leaves both sides well-placed to pursue substantive and effective cooperation that benefits their people and contributes to peace and stability in the region.

Reviewing Vietnam's 81-year journey of national development, Giang laid out the country's priorities for the next period and thanked the NZ Government and people, and the Vietnamese community in the country for their support.

Guests enjoyed music and cultural performances by the Vietnamese community, along with traditional Vietnamese dishes.

The ceremony took place at a time when Vietnam and New Zealand are realising their comprehensive strategic partnership, with both sides seeking to advance cooperation from politics and trade to people-to-people exchanges./.

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