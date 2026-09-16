Politics

Top legislator calls for stronger legislative cooperation with China

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man proposed maintaining regular exchanges at all levels between the two legislatures, including among their committees, young parliamentarians, women parliamentarians and friendship parliamentarians, to share experience.

National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (right) receives Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan in Hanoi on September 16 (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man (right) receives Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan in Hanoi on September 16 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called for stronger exchanges and practical cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China, particularly between their specialised committees, to deepen legislative cooperation and contribute to bilateral ties.

He made the proposal while receiving Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan and his entourage, who are on a working visit to Vietnam, on September 16.

The top Vietnamese legislator said the visit would further deepen the 2024 cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies, contributing to consolidating and developing the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and the Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

On the occasion of China’s 77th National Day (October 1, 1949-2026), NA President Man congratulated the country on its major achievements, particularly the adoption of the 15th Five-Year Plan. He expressed his belief that China will accomplish its second centenary goal.

He also conveyed deep sympathy to the Chinese people over losses caused by recent natural disasters, particularly a landslide in the border area adjacent to Nepal, which caused heavy casualties and property damage.

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National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and delegates pose for a photo at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting the long-standing traditional friendship between Vietnam and China, NA President Man noted that recent high-level visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, had produced important common perceptions, providing a foundation for bilateral relations in the new period.

He proposed maintaining regular exchanges at all levels between the two legislatures, including among their committees, young parliamentarians, women parliamentarians and friendship parliamentarians, to share experience.

The Vietnamese NA leader welcomed the Chinese delegation’s working session with Vietnam’s NA Economic and Financial Committee, expressing his belief that the two sides would engage in in-depth discussions on theories and practical experience in economic and financial management in the two countries.

He took the occasion to convey greetings and best wishes to Chairman of the NPC Standing Committee Zhao Leji, a close friend of the Vietnamese Party, State and NA.

For his part, Zhong Shan conveyed Zhao’s greetings to NA President Man, affirming that cooperation between the two legislatures had become increasingly substantive. He recalled Zhao’s successful official visit to Vietnam in 2025, during which the two sides reached important common perceptions on strengthening bilateral ties, particularly parliamentary exchanges and coordination.

The officials agreed that the potential and huge room for bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation remain substantial.

Zhong spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic development and growing international stature, saying these provide a solid foundation for expanding bilateral exchanges and cooperation. He said the two legislatures should further enhance coordination and share experience in legislation and oversight to create a more favourable legal environment for the two economies to develop.

The Chinese official expressed his belief that cooperation between the two legislative bodies will achieve further positive results in the coming period./.

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