Politics

NA President urges overhaul in lawmaking mindset

NA President Man said the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat always pay attention to refresher courses for leaders and managers at all levels, which have been continuously updated.

NA President Tran Thanh Man delivers an address to the second refresher course on knowledge and skills for members of the 14th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on September 16. (Photo: VNA)
NA President Tran Thanh Man delivers an address to the second refresher course on knowledge and skills for members of the 14th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man has called for a fundamental shift in Vietnam's law-making mindset toward development facilitation, arguing that institutional mechanism must become a competitive edge and driver of national implementation capacity.

He delivered an address to the second refresher course on knowledge and skills for members of the 14th Party Central Committee, at the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics on September 16.

NA President Man said the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat always pay attention to refresher courses for leaders and managers at all levels, which have been continuously updated. He added that this cohort draws heavily on NA and Government leaders, ministers and local officials with deep experience in legal management.

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Participanst at the refresher course (Photo; VNA)

His address spotlighted a number of key and new contents, including the rollout of the Party and State's new law-making policies and the results achieved so far, shortcomings still holding back developmental governance, how reform can turn institutional mechanisms into a competitive edge and driver of national implementation capacity, and the application of the new law-making mindset to leadership in legislative drafting and enforcement.

He urged trainees to grasp fully why stronger institutional mechanisms and laws matter, and lead reviews of institutional bottlenecks in their own sectors. He called for ensuring the principles of clear roles, tasks, authority, deadlines, responsibility and deliverables.

The Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission and the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics are co-hosting the course, which runs from September 14-19, with 95 participants./.

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