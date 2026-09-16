Politics

☀️ Morning digest on September 16

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on September 16

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held talks with King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, following the official welcoming ceremony for the King and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana in Hanoi on September 15 morning.

General Secretary and President Lam welcomed the King, the Queen, and the Thai Royal delegation on their state visit to Vietnam. He emphasised the historic significance of this visit - the first by a Thai King in 50 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976 - noting it as a crucial milestone in the fine and traditional friendship between Vietnam and Thailand, particularly following the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse on September 15 evening hosted a banquet for King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana of Thailand, as well as the Thai Royal delegation, who are paying a state visit to Vietnam from September 14–16.

The top Vietnamese leader emphasised that Vietnam and Thailand are close friends, sharing many similarities in history, culture and traditions, and are closely connected in the Southeast Asian region. From the early days of their diplomatic relations, the two sides have gradually built trust and expanded cooperation, becoming strategic partners in 2013 and comprehensive strategic partners in 2025. Read full story

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung received Jon M. Huntsman, Vice Chairman and President of Strategic Growth at US-based Mastercard, at the ministry’s headquarters in Hanoi on September 15, during the latter's visit to Vietnam.

Trung affirmed that Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with the US and welcomed the stable, positive and increasingly substantive development of bilateral ties, particularly since the two countries established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023. Read full story

- The Ministry of Education and Training on September 15 afternoon held a hybrid send-off ceremony for the Vietnamese delegation participating in the 48th WorldSkills Competition in China, which is the largest edition ever held.

The 2026 WorldSkills Competition, taking place from September 16 to 27, will bring together more than 1,400 competitors from over 70 countries and territories. Read full story

- The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on September 15 launched the “Ban Sac” 2026 programme, an online initiative to promote public understanding of the Politburo's Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW dated January 7, 2026, and National Assembly Resolution No. 28/2026/QH16 dated April 24, 2026 through digital platforms.

“Ban Sac” is an online platform combining culture, digital communications and artificial intelligence (AI), running from September 15 to October 31 on its official website, www.bansac.vn. The programme is organised by the Vietnam Multimedia Corporation (VTC) in coordination with the ministry’s office. Read full story

- Vietnam’s U23 team drew 1-1 with Kuwait’s under-23 team in their opening Group C match of the men’s football tournament at the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 2026) in Nagoya, Japan, on September 15.

Vietnam U23 started strongly, creating several chances early in the game. In the eighth minute, Le Phat saw two consecutive efforts hit the post and crossbar following a corner by Xuan Bac. Thanh Nhan also struck the post in the 27th minute, but Vietnam could not find the breakthrough before halftime. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on September 14

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