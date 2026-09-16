☕ Afternoon briefing on September 16

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on September 16 delivered a thematic presentation on enhancing the Government’s governance capacity to create strong breakthroughs for rapid, sustainable development and double-digit growth to participants of the second refresher course on knowledge and skills for members of the 14th Party Central Committee.



The course is being organised by the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics from September 14-19, with 95 participants. Read full story



- National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man called for stronger exchanges and practical cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the National People’s Congress of China, particularly between their specialised committees, to deepen legislative cooperation and contribute to bilateral ties.



He made the proposal while receiving Chairman of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People’s Congress of China (NPC) Zhong Shan and his entourage, who are on a working visit to Vietnam, on September 16. Read full story



- Vietnam places importance on multilateralism, dialogue and international law in building a fair, inclusive international order and maintaining strategic stability, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang said at the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in Beijing on September 16.



Addressing the first plenary session under the theme “International Order and Strategic Stability”, Giang said the world is undergoing complex and unpredictable changes, while peace and stability remain a common aspiration of the international community. Read full story



- The ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere of the Italian Navy docked at Nha Rong - Khanh Hoi International Port on September 16, beginning a five-day goodwill visit to Ho Chi Minh City.



Colonel Tran Chi Tam, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 2 Command, representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, the Vietnam Coast Guard’s Region 3 Command and the Defence Ministry’s Department of External Relations, and Alessandra Tognonato, Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, attended the welcoming ceremony. Read full story



- A stakeholder consultation workshop on the Knowledge Hub platform was held in Can Tho city on September 16 to promote digital transformation, knowledge sharing and the use of advanced technologies to strengthen climate resilience and sustainable development in the Mekong Delta.



The event was jointly organised by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Mekong Institute and Can Tho University. Read full story



- Two new wind power projects with a combined capacity of 400 MW and total investment of more than 15 trillion VND (571 million USD) have received in-principle approval from the Quang Tri provincial People’s Committee, with one scheduled to begin commercial operation in 2028 and the other no later than 2029.



The Cam Lo Wind Power Plant, invested by Xuan Cau Holdings JSC, has a capacity of 200 MW and total investment of 6.5 trillion VND. Located in Hieu Giang and Con Tien communes, the project is expected to begin commercial operation in the second quarter of 2028. Read full story./.

VNA