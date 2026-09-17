Society

Da Nang establishes four airspace zones for unmanned aircraft

The central city of Da Nang has established four airspace zones for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft. The zones have been defined using the WGS-84 coordinate system. All flights involving unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles, including test flights for the development of the low-altitude space economy, must be licensed by competent authorities.

An airspace zone for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft in Da Nang City. (Photo published by VNA)
An airspace zone for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft in Da Nang City. (Photo published by VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang has established four airspace zones for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft, said the municipal People’s Committee Office on September 16.

The move follows Decision No. 4167/QD-UBND recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

The zones have been defined using the WGS-84 coordinate system. All flights involving unmanned aircraft and other aerial vehicles, including test flights for the development of the low-altitude space economy, must be licensed by competent authorities. Operators must comply with the conditions specified in their flight permits and take responsibility for aviation and ground safety and security.

Under the decision, the municipal Military Command will coordinate with the municipal Department of Public Security and relevant agencies and localities to determine and publish the detailed coordinates of the four zones on the city’s official portal.

The command will also oversee the licensing, management, supervision and inspection of flight activities.

In special circumstances involving national defence, security or public safety, it may temporarily restrict or ban flights in one or more of the designated zones.

The municipal Department of Public Security will be responsible for registering aerial vehicles and coordinating inspections related to information security and the protection of state secrets.

The municipal Department of Science and Technology will give advice on drone delivery trials and the development of the low-altitude space economy.

Other departments, including those overseeing culture, sports and tourism, construction, industry and trade, and health, will coordinate in the management of recreational and sporting activities, review airspace clearance, monitor the equipment market and ensure safe take-off and landing areas.

Organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft must meet requirements related to national defence, security, flight safety, public order and public interests.

They must obtain flight permits from competent authorities, comply with permit conditions and follow guidance from specialised agencies. Operators are also responsible for ensuring aviation and ground safety during all flights./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Da Nang #unmanned aircraft #airspace zones #low-altitude space economy Da Nang
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