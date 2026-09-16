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PM orders urgent investigation into cause of fire in Hanoi’s Tay Ho ward

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung ordered a prompt investigation into the cause of a house fire in Thuy Khue street, Tay Ho ward, Hanoi in the early morning of September 16 that killed five people.

The house fire broke out at around 1:50am on September 16, leaving five people dead and causing serious consequences. (Source: Hanoi Police)
The house fire broke out at around 1:50am on September 16, leaving five people dead and causing serious consequences. (Source: Hanoi Police)

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc has signed an official dispatch conveying Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's order for a prompt investigation into the cause of a house fire in Thuy Khue street, Tay Ho ward, Hanoi in the early morning of September 16 that killed five people.

Government Office Dispatch No. 65/CD-TTg was sent to the Ministry of Public Security, the Hanoi People’s Committee, and the People’s Committees of provinces and cities.

According to the dispatch, the fire broke out at around 1:50am, leaving five people dead and causing serious consequences.

On behalf of the Government and the PM, Standing Deputy PM Tuc expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims, and asked the Hanoi People’s Committee to direct authorities to visit and support the affected families and provide the best possible conditions to help them stabilise their lives as soon as possible.

He requested the city to coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security to urgently investigate the cause of the fire, clarify the responsibilities of relevant organisations and individuals, and strictly handle any violations in accordance with regulations.

In recent times, all-level authorities and sectors, with the People’s Public Security force playing the core role, have seriously and resolutely implemented fire prevention and firefighting, as well as search and rescue work, making an important contribution to maintaining security, social order and safety, promoting national development, and protecting people’s property, health and lives.

However, fires causing serious consequences and heavy losses of life and property have continued to occur across the country. Therefore, the Ministry of Public Security and the People’s Committees of provinces and cities were asked to continue strictly implementing the Party Central Committee Secretariat, Government and Prime Minister's directions and regulations on fire prevention and firefighting and search and rescue.

They were also requested to step up communication, dissemination and legal education, as well as training in fire prevention, firefighting and search and rescue skills, while combining these efforts with inspection and guidance. Fire prevention should become part of the culture and firefighting a practical skill, regarded not only as a legal responsibility but also as an ethical duty and obligation towards the community.

Authorities must immediately address complacency, negligence and disregard for fire and explosion safety regulations, as well as the failure to anticipate the serious consequences of fires and explosions, and strictly and resolutely handle violations that result in serious consequences, according to the dispatch./.

VNA
#house fire #firefighters #fire fighting #Tay Ho ward #Ministry of Public Security Ha Noi
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