Society

Comprehensive review ordered to ensure flight safety

The dispatch, released on August 20, follows a report by the Ministry of Construction on August 17 regarding an incident involving Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 at Munich International Airport in Germany on August 15.

A Boeing 787 aircraft of Vietnam Airlines parks on the apron at Long Thanh International Airport on the afternoon of December 15, 2025. (Photo: VNA)
A Boeing 787 aircraft of Vietnam Airlines parks on the apron at Long Thanh International Airport on the afternoon of December 15, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Government Office has issued Official Dispatch No. 8452/VPCP-CN, conveying Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc’s directions to the ministries of construction, finance, public security and national defence on strengthening civil aviation safety.

The dispatch, released on August 20, follows a report by the Ministry of Construction on August 17 regarding an incident involving Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 at Munich International Airport in Germany on August 15.

Tuc asked the Ministry of Construction, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, to work closely with German authorities during the investigation and ensure compliance with Vietnamese law and relevant international regulations.

It was also tasked with closely monitoring the investigation, determining the cause and responsibilities, and proposing solutions to the Prime Minister.

The ministry was instructed to conduct a comprehensive review of aircraft operation procedures, maintenance, technical inspections, crew training and flight duties, and immediately address any safety risks to prevent similar incidents.

Authorities were also asked to protect passengers’ rights and legitimate interests and provide timely, accurate and sufficient information for the media to avoid public concern.

The Ministry of Public Security was requested to coordinate with the Ministry of Construction and relevant agencies in exchanging and verifying information related to aviation security and safety and handling the incident in accordance with regulations.

According to Vietnam Airlines' report and initial information collected, flight VN34 was scheduled to fly from the German airport to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. After takeoff, warnings were issued indicating that the aircraft’s tail had struck the runway and that there was a tyre pressure warning. The crew informed air traffic controllers and decided to return to Munich International Airport for a technical inspection.

The aircraft was subsequently taken over by ground service units and moved to a parking area for technical assessment and post-incident investigation.

All 271 passengers and 16 crew members were safe following the incident, with no injuries reported./.​

VNA
#An toàn giao thông #ATGT #flight safety #civil aviation #Vietnam Airlines #Ministry of Construction #Munich International Airport
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