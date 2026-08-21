Society

Vietnamese community in Malaysia turn their hearts towards homeland

Vietnamese people in Malaysia expressed deep emotion and pride in the homeland's remarkable development as they gathered to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh addresses the event (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh addresses the event (Photo: VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia held a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur on August 20 to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

The event was attended by Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni, President of the Malaysian Senate Awang Bemee bin Awang Ali Basah, Speaker of the House of Representatives Johari bin Abdul, Malaysian government officials, international friends and a large number of Vietnamese people living and working in Malaysia.

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh recalled the historic milestone of September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and opening a new chapter in the nation's history.

Over 81 years marked by numerous challenges, Vietnam has emerged as a peaceful, dynamic, confident country deeply integrated into the region and the wider world, he said.

The ambassador affirmed that Vietnam is entering a new development phase with a strong aspiration to build a prosperous nation by the middle of this century, with science, technology, innovation and human resources playing the core role in national development.

It will continue to pursue a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and being a friend, reliable partner and responsible member of the international community, he added.

Regarding bilateral ties, Linh stressed that Malaysia is a particularly important partner of Vietnam. The two sides highly value their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is unceasingly strengthening political trust and mutual understanding.

Over the past year, bilateral cooperation has continued to grow strongly across a wide range of areas, including trade, investment, defence and security, agriculture, education, culture, tourism and parliamentary exchanges.

The diplomat also appreciated Malaysia's leadership during its 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship, affirming Vietnam's commitment to working closely with Malaysia to build a united, resilient and people-centred ASEAN Community.

He expressed his confidence that the two countries will jointly seize opportunities and overcome challenges together in the future.

Amid the solemn yet warm atmosphere of the ceremony, Vietnamese people in Malaysia expressed deep emotion and pride in the homeland's remarkable development.

Vu Thi Thu Hong from Penang said that whenever she sees the national flag with its red background and yellow star, she is filled with love for her homeland. She expressed her hope that Vietnam's aspiration to rise in the new era will soon become a reality.

Sharing the same sense of pride, Luu Thu Trang, a Vietnamese expatriate living in Kuala Lumpur, said Vietnam now holds a stronger position and has made rapid progress in many fields. She expressed her strong desire to make a small contribution to Vietnam's development and the friendship between the two countries.

Also proud of her bond with the homeland, Ha Lisa said she is deeply moved to witness Vietnam's growing strength. As a businesswoman, she hopes to contribute to Vietnam's trade and business links with Malaysia and other countries around the world.

The celebration also drew warm sentiments and admiration from international friends.

Julia Roknifard, a senior lecturer at Taylor's University, highlighted Vietnam's growing standing in the region and the world, saying that within ASEAN, Vietnam is among the leading countries in terms of diplomacy, politics, geopolitics and development.

She praised the resilience of the Vietnamese people and described the country's rapid development as an outstanding example that could inspire other ASEAN members.

James Tan, Secretary-General of the Malaysia–Vietnam Chamber of Commerce, said recent reforms and reinforcement of policies promise very positive prospects for Vietnam's economy and business environment in the coming years.

Looking more closely at bilateral trade relations, Tan pointed to significant opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, noting that Malaysia is seeing growing demand for rice and interested in learning from Vietnam's experience in achieving high rice yields.

He also called on major Vietnamese corporations to bring their competitive products to the Malaysian market at an early date./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia #Vietnamese community in Malaysia #Vietnam's National Day #Vietnam-Malaysia relations
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Streets adorned with national flags to celebrate Vietnam's National Day on September 2nd

A journey through southern Vietnam during National Day

In the days surrounding National Day, the red flag with its five-pointed golden star appears across city streets, outside homes and on public buildings. For Vietnamese people, it is one of the most significant occasions of the year. For international visitors, it also offers a rare opportunity to observe, more vividly than usual, the connection between history, national pride and everyday life in contemporary Vietnam.

See more

A Boeing 787 aircraft of Vietnam Airlines parks on the apron at Long Thanh International Airport on the afternoon of December 15, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Comprehensive review ordered to ensure flight safety

The dispatch, released on August 20, follows a report by the Ministry of Construction on August 17 regarding an incident involving Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 at Munich International Airport in Germany on August 15.

Nguyen Tuan Ngoc, President of the Vietnamese Association of Fukui prefecture (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnamese engineer helps bridge Vietnam-Japan relationship

Through JA.VI Bridge, engineer Nguyen Tuan Ngoc connects businesses, human resources and technical expertise between Vietnam and Japan. He believes that if every Vietnamese performs their job well, it will help create a better image of Vietnam in the eyes of international friends. For him, this is also a practical way to express his love for his homeland.

The Ba Den Mountain national tourist area remains a standout destination, attracting large numbers of visitors to Tay Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

Tay Ninh cracks down on unauthorised trekking on Ba Den Mountain

Tran Thi Thu Hang, Deputy Head of the management board, said some organisations and individuals have recently been advertising, taking bookings and leading paid trekking, forest exploration and camping trips along unauthorised routes and in areas not open to such activities.

A flower-laying ceremony at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh in a park named after him. (Photo published by VNA)

Russia’s Vladivostok bus stop renamed as “Ho Chi Minh Park”

The renaming of the bus stop to “Ho Chi Minh Park” was an important event demonstrating the sincere affection and respect of Vladivostok authorities and residents for President Ho Chi Minh. It also marked the increasingly close friendship between the two countries.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Hien presents the President’s decisions to three officers assigned to UN peacekeeping missions. (Photo: qdnd.vn)

President’s decisions presented to officers for UN peacekeeping missions

The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations was asked to strengthen management and command of personnel serving overseas, draw lessons to improve selection and training, and develop qualified personnel to apply for professional, command, management, and advisory positions at UN headquarters and its peacekeeping missions.

General Secretary of the Association for Liaison with OVs in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Vu Minh Hoang (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City moves to harness OV resources

Nguyen Vu Minh Hoang proposed a breakthrough task for the 2026-2030 period – building a “Ho Chi Minh City OV resource map” with data on individuals’ expertise, capabilities and potential contributions across fields.

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.