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Thai King and Queen visit Hanoi University

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on September 16 visited Hanoi University, where they met with the university’s leaders, lecturers and students.

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