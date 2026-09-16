Politics

Austria praises Vietnam’s role in promoting its ties with ASEAN

Austrian leaders affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation across various fields, particularly those where the two countries share strengths, common interests and cooperation potential.

Officials at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) in Vienna on September 15 (Photo: VNA)
Officials at the ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026) in Vienna on September 15 (Photo: VNA)

Vienna (VNA) – Austrian parliamentary and government leaders have praised Vietnam’s contributions to promoting the European country's cooperation with ASEAN and highlighted the potential for stronger ties between the two countries.

The remarks were made at a ceremony marking the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), held in Vienna on September 15 by the Vietnamese Embassy in Austria.

The event was attended by President of the Austrian National Council Walter Rosenkranz, President of the Austrian Federal Council Christine Schwarz-Fuchs, and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh.

Also present were Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Philipp Agathonos, the Austrian Federal Chancellor’s Foreign Policy Advisor Peter Launsky, representatives of the Austrian Foreign Ministry, senior officials from international organisations and the United Nations in Vienna, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Austria.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Austrian leaders highlighted the achievements in friendship and cooperation between the two countries over the past 54 years. They also expressed their appreciation for Vietnam’s significant role in strengthening cooperation between Austria and ASEAN.

The Austrian representatives said they were impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic attainments in recent years and noted that bilateral relations still hold considerable potential for deeper, more substantive and more effective development.

They affirmed Austrian agencies' continued commitment to strengthening bilateral friendship and cooperation across various fields, particularly those where the two countries share strengths, common interests and cooperation potential. They also pledged to promote people-to-people exchanges to support sustainable and practical growth in bilateral ties.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang recalled September 2, 1945, when President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence at Ba Dinh Square, ushering in a new era of independence and freedom for the Vietnamese people.

He highlighted the spirit of independence, self-reliance and aspirations for development that have guided Vietnam throughout 81 years of national construction and defence, particularly during the 40 years of Doi Moi (renewal).

The ambassador said Vietnam has established diplomatic relations with 194 countries, built strategic or comprehensive partnerships with 45 partners, and joined 70 major international organisations. After four decades of Doi Moi, it has become an upper-middle-income economy, and is pursuing two major development goals: becoming an upper-middle-income country with modern industry by 2030, and a developed, high-income, prosperous and happy nation by 2045.

Amid global uncertainty, Vietnam remains committed to a foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, he said. The country supports dialogue, the settlement of disputes in line with international law and the UN Charter, and fair and equal multilateralism with the UN playing the central role.

Vietnam is ready to serve as a bridge for cooperation and dialogue and contribute more substantially to addressing common global challenges, he noted, adding that it will mark the 50th anniversary of its UN membership in 2027.

Regarding bilateral relations, Hoang said Austria is one of Vietnam’s important partners in Europe. Looking ahead to the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027, he highlighted opportunities for deeper cooperation in science – technology, innovation, trade, investment, education, skilled labour, culture, tourism and local-level exchanges.

He also praised the Vietnamese community in Austria for its contributions to strengthening friendship, mutual understanding and cooperation between the two countries./.​

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