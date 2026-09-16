Politics

Deputy Health Minister, Vice Chairman of Phu Tho province expelled from Party

The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat on September 16 decided to expel Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho province Nguyen Huy Ngoc from the Party.

Former Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan (Photo: VNA)
Former Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat on September 16 decided to expel Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Phu Tho province Nguyen Huy Ngoc from the Party.

Thuan is a member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Health and former Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of K Hospital, while Ngoc is a member of the Phu Tho provincial Party Committee and former Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Phu Tho provincial Department of Health.

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Former Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Phu Tho provincial Department of Health Nguyen Huy Ngoc ﻿(Photo: VNA)

After considering a proposal from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Inspection on disciplinary action against Party members who committed violations, the Secretariat concluded that Thuan and Ngoc showed deterioration in political ideology, morality, and lifestyle, and violated Party regulations and State laws in performing their assigned responsibilities and duties. They also failed to follow regulations on preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness, and negative practices, as well as violated regulations on what Party members are not allowed to do and on the responsibility for setting an example.

Their violations caused very serious consequences, sparked public outrage, and seriously undermined the reputation of Party organisations, localities, agencies and units where they worked.

Taking into account the content, nature, severity, consequences and causes of the violations, as well as the Party regulations on disciplinary action against Party members who commit violations, the Secretariat decided to expel Thuan and Ngoc from the Party.

It requested relevant authorities to promptly impose administrative disciplinary measures against them in line with the Party disciplinary action./.

VNA
#PCTN #Communist Party of Vietnam #Nguyen Huy Ngoc #Tran Van Thuan #Commission for Inspection #Ministry of Health #Phu Tho
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