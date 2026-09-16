Thai King, Queen conclude State visit to Vietnam

Hanoi (VNA) – King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana left Hanoi on the evening of September 16, concluding their three-day State visit to Vietnam at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.

During the visit, the King and Queen laid a wreath and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi.​

On September 15, General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for the Thai royal couple at the National Assembly House, followed by talks and a banquet.​

The same day, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held separate meetings with the Thai King and Queen.​

At the talks and meetings, Vietnamese leaders welcomed the King and Queen and the Thai Royal Family delegation on the historic State visit, the first by a Thai monarch to Vietnam in 50 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1976. They described the visit as an important milestone in the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Thailand, particularly after the two countries elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.​

Vietnamese leaders congratulated Thailand on its development achievements under the reign of the King, noting its continued position as a major Southeast Asian economy and a leading global tourism destination. They also appreciated the role of the King and the Thai Royal Family in promoting national unity, maintaining stability, supporting community development and improving people's living standards.​

They affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to its friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation with Thailand, and expressed a wish for the two countries to continue supporting each other's development and contributing to regional peace, stability and prosperity.​

The Thai King expressed his pleasure at returning to Vietnam and spoke highly of the country's development and improvements in people's living standards. He thanked the Vietnamese State and people for the warm and respectful welcome extended to him and the Queen.​

The King said the visit provided an opportunity for the two countries to further strengthen their relations and cooperate for development. He affirmed that he and the Thai Royal Family attach great importance to strengthening the friendship between the two countries and their people, as well as cooperation across all fields for their mutual benefit and development.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (R) presents teaching materials to the Thai Language and Culture Centre at Hanoi University on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

He stressed that strong Vietnam-Thailand relations would make an important contribution to peace, stability and common development in the region.​

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening political trust through regular visits and contacts at all levels, especially the high level, while making effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms and coordinating in implementing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership effectively.

During the visit, the Thai King and Queen attended a prayer ceremony at Quan Su Pagoda, as well as visited the Thai Language and Culture Centre and met with lecturers and students at Hanoi University.

This visit, building upon the foundation of 50 years of diplomatic relations, helps usher Vietnam-Thailand ties into a new, more expansive phase, contributing to regional peace and cooperation./.