Politics

Only reviewed, tested issues should be included in Party Statutes: Top leader

The Party Statutes must inherit principles proven by history and practice, while establishing a framework for the Party’s organisation and operation that meets the requirements of a ruling party leading the country in a new stage of development, according to General Secretary and President To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting in Hanoi on September 16. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the meeting in Hanoi on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Only issues that have been reviewed and tested in practice, are principled and foundational in nature, stable in the long term, and require uniform implementation throughout the Party should be considered for inclusion in the Party Statutes, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has stressed.

The leader was chairing the second meeting of the standing members of the Central Steering Committee for reviewing practice and considering the amendment and supplementation of the Party Statutes in Hanoi on September 16.

He stressed the need to ensure that the review of the Party Statutes is aligned with the Party Central Committee’s major review tasks.

The review of experience and consideration of amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes must be placed within the overall preparations for the 15th National Party Congress, closely linked with the review of the Party's 100-year leadership over the Vietnamese revolution, the orientations for leadership over national development over the next 100 years and, particularly, the review of the 40-year implementation of the Political Platform.

These processes must provide complementary arguments for one another, ensuring consistency in the review, research and finalisation of the Party documents, he requested.

He asked the Steering Committee to proactively update major orientations set in the three resolutions expected to be submitted to the fourth session of the Party Central Committee, focusing on issues directly related to the organisation and operation of the Party.

Key areas include the Party building, self-renewal and self-rectification; the perfection of the Party’s leadership and ruling methods, and the mechanism under which “the Party leads, the State manages and the People exercise mastery”; and the delineation of authority and responsibility, decentralisation and delegation of powers in conjunction with power control and the responsibility of leaders. Others are studying ways to renew the Party’s organisation and methods of operation to suit the digital era, as well as strengthening management and decision-making based on data and the application of new technologies.

General Secretary and President Lam asked for higher-quality research, improved methodologies and research tools, and clear identification of whether each outstanding issue stems from the Party Statutes, guiding documents or the organisation of implementation.

He called for the completion of the plan for reviewing experience and considering amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes, ensuring that it follows the set roadmap, has clearly defined outputs and allows progress to be effectively monitored.

He requested the Steering Committee's standing body to continue strengthening and clarifying the political, theoretical and practical foundations of the work, develop a broad-based survey plan linked to in-depth research, selectively study international experience in ways suited to Vietnam’s conditions, and provide guidance on methods and plans for conducting reviews from the grassroots level.

The General Secretary and President stressed that efforts should be stepped up to develop a shared digital data repository and apply digital technology, big data and artificial intelligence to data collection, cross-checking, classification, synthesis and analysis.

The Party Statutes must inherit principles proven by history and practice, while establishing a framework for the Party’s organisation and operation that meets the requirements of a ruling party leading the country in a new stage of development, he underlined./.

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