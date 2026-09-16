Thai media highlights significance of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Vietnam visit

Bangkok (VNA) – The state visit to Vietnam by King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida from September 14-16, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, has received extensive coverage from major Thai media outlets.



The reports have focused on the King and Queen’s activities in Hanoi while highlighting the significance of the visit in strengthening friendship and promoting bilateral relations.



Matichon daily newspaper reported that the visit took place as the two countries celebrate five decades of diplomatic ties, with the aim of further strengthening relations between the two close and friendly neighbours. Its September 15 reports covered the official welcome ceremony at the National Assembly House and the meeting between the Thai King and Queen and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and his spouse.



The newspaper also highlighted cultural exchanges, noting that state visits abroad provide opportunities to promote Thai cultural values internationally, while placing such activities in the broader context of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.



Thairath daily newspaper said the visit, made at the invitation of General Secretary and President To Lam, was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties on the occasion of the 50th anniversary. It highlighted the visit as the first state visit by a Thai King and Queen to Vietnam in the history of bilateral relations, saying it reflected the friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries and provided an opportunity to further advance ties for the benefit of their peoples.



The newspaper also covered the King and Queen’s planned visit to the Thai Language and Culture Centre at Hanoi University, which has provided Thai-language teaching for students and the public since 2009.



Meanwhile, The Nation focused on the visit’s significance in the context of the 50th anniversary, highlighting the shared goal of further strengthening friendship and cooperation. Bangkokbiznews gave prominent coverage to the official welcome ceremony at the National Assembly House on September 15, while Siam Rath stressed the importance of consolidating the close and friendly ties developed over the past five decades.



Other Thai media outlets also reported on the King and Queen’s meetings with Vietnamese leaders and activities involving historical, cultural and religious exchanges.



Overall, Thai media coverage has closely linked the visit with the 50-year journey of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations, highlighting the two countries’ close neighbourhood, friendship and mutual understanding. The reports also underscored the importance of high-level exchanges, cultural and people-to-people ties in further strengthening bilateral relations in the years ahead./.

VNA