Thailand upgrades GDP growth to 2.5% in 2026

Bangkok (VNA) - The Centre for Economic and Business Forecasting at the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC) has upgraded its projection for Thai GDP growth this year from 2% to 2.5%, attributed to exports and artificial intelligence cycle.

The think tank anticipates Thailand's economic recovery will follow a K-shaped model, with growth concentrated in high-tech industries and large companies, the Bangkok Post reported.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), households and traditional industries are expected to continue contracting.

Thanavath Phonvichai, President of the UTCC, said the 2.5% GDP growth forecast is based on several assumptions: ongoing investment by cloud and data centre providers, 32.5 million foreign tourist arrivals in 2026, the settlement of Middle East conflicts by October this year, and the US Section 301 trade probe not reaching a conclusion this year./.

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