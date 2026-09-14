International delegates inspect UXO clearance efforts in Laos

Vientiane (VNA) – Nearly 300 delegates from more than 120 countries and international organisations inspected unexploded ordnance (UXO) clearance operations in Phikyai village, Luang Prabang city, Laos' northern province of Luang Prabang, on September 13 as part of the 2026 Third Review Conference of the Convention on Cluster Munitions hosted by Laos.



Lao Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Standing Vice Chairman of the National Regulatory Authority for UXO/Mine Action Sector Anouparb Vongnorkeo, and Chairman of the Luang Prabang provincial Administration Committee Bounleua Sinxayvolavong led the delegation on the field visit.



Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Thi Hoang Van headed the Vietnamese delegation to the event, which gave international participants an opportunity to witness efforts to address the consequences of UXO, an issue that continues to directly affect the lives and livelihoods of Lao people and the country’s socio-economic development.



Anousak Phongsa, Director of the Lao National Unexploded Ordnance Programme (UXO Lao), and field management officials briefed the delegates on the situation, technical procedures, and notable results of mine survey and clearance operations in Luang Prabang. They also provided updates on statistics on remaining UXO, existing challenges, and orientations and tasks for the coming period.



Luang Prabang is among the Lao localities most heavily affected by post-war UXO, with Phikyai identified as a highly contaminated area. Technical surveys conducted since 2016 covered 423ha in the village, identifying 347.2ha as confirmed hazardous areas (CHA). So far, 119.73ha has been cleared, including 117.3ha of agricultural land and 2.39ha for other infrastructure development. A total of 3,461 explosive remnants of war have been safely destroyed, including two large bombs, 2,775 submunitions and 684 other explosive devices.



Located 17km from Luang Prabang city’s centre, Phikyai is home to communities whose livelihoods mainly depend on agriculture. Clearing UXO and handing over safe land to local communities has enabled residents to expand cultivation and livestock farming, and supported safe and sustainable tourism development.



As one of the countries most severely affected by cluster munitions, Laos has actively participated in the development and adoption of the Convention on Cluster Munitions. To realise the convention’s goals, its Government has incorporated all international targets into its “Safe Path Forward III 2021–2030” national strategy and stayed committed to its national Sustainable Development Goal 18 – “Lives Safe from UXO”.



Participants observed and took part in the process of safely destroying eight newly discovered UXO items.



Representatives of UXO Lao expressed deep appreciation to development partners and international organisations for their continued support, calling for stronger cooperation and greater resources to help build a safer future for the Lao people.



The field visit was an important activity ahead of the Third Review Conference of the Convention on Cluster Munitions, to be held in Vientiane from September 14 to 18./.

VNA