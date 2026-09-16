ASEAN reaffirms role at BRICS Summit

New Delhi (VNA) – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s participation in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, India, highlighted the bloc’s growing influence in global discussions, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has affirmed.



In a statement following the conclusion of the two-day summit, Marcos noted that the Philippines’ participation had a “two-fold mission” that included representing ASEAN as its 2026 chair and to further strengthen its strategic partnership with India.



The seat accorded to ASEAN at the 18th BRICS Summit is a statement to the stature, credibility, and convening power of the organisation. It affirms ASEAN’s indispensable role in the wider global economic dialogue, he said.



Speaking on behalf of nearly 700 million people in Southeast Asia, Marcos said he conveyed the bloc’s open, inclusive, and outward-looking posture during the summit’s outreach session.



He said ASEAN’s priorities – peace and security, economic growth, and people empowerment – align with India’s BRICS chairmanship themes of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability./.

VNA