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Cambodia, Malaysia pledge increased trade, investment cooperation

The General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) reported that Cambodia-Malaysia trade totaled 1.07 billion USD from January to August 2026, up 55.5% from the same period last year. Cambodia exported 151.76 million USD worth of goods to Malaysia, up 71.8%, while imports reached 921.19 million USD, an increase of 53.1%.

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia and Malaysia have pledged to further strengthen bilateral economic, trade and investment cooperation and take their relations to a new level, as two-way trade surged by more than 50% during the first eight months of 2026.

The commitment was made during a meeting between Cambodian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) president and ASEAN Business Advisory Council for Cambodia chairman Kith Meng and Malaysian Ambassador to Cambodia Shaharuddin Onn in Phnom Penh, on September 14.

Shaharuddin highlighted the strong relations and cooperation between the two nations, as well as the recent Cambodia-Malaysia Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation meeting, which focused on key areas, particularly trade and investment.

He also praised the development of Cambodia’s private sector, particularly the CCC and strongly hoped that cooperation between the two countries will help further accelerate economic growth .

Meng emphasised the nearly seven-decade-long diplomatic relations between the two countries, as well as the steady growth of Cambodia-Malaysia ties. Bilateral trade between Cambodia and Malaysia exceeded 1 billion USD in 2025, he noted.

He also encouraged Malaysia’s business community to explore additional investment opportunities in Cambodia.

The General Department of Customs and Excise (GDCE) reported that Cambodia-Malaysia trade totaled 1.07 billion USD from January to August 2026, up 55.5% from the same period last year.

Cambodia exported 151.76 million USD worth of goods to Malaysia, up 71.8%, while imports reached 921.19 million USD, an increase of 53.1%.

Malaysia is Cambodia’s seventh-largest international trading partner, after China, the US, Vietnam, Japan, Thailand and Singapore./.

VNA
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