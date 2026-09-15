Malaysia, Thailand strengthen energy partnership

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysia and Thailand have strengthened their energy partnership with the signing of a new Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) for Block A-18-01 in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area (MTJDA) in the southern Gulf of Thailand.

The agreements were signed on September 14 on the sidelines of Gastech 2026 in Bangkok. Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Energy Minister Akanat Promphan, and Malaysian Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir witnessed the signing.

The PSC was signed by the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Authority (MTJA), PC JDA Limited, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s national oil and gas company PETRONAS, and PTTEP JDX, a member of Thailand’s PTT. The GSA also involves PETRONAS and PTT. The agreements have a 35-year term starting January 1, 2026.

Akmal said the agreements would ensure continuity in the development of the block, reinforce investor confidence and support energy security in both countries.​

He noted that the move came at an important time as natural gas continues to play a major role in Malaysia’s energy system and socioeconomic development. Natural gas is projected to account for 56% of Malaysia’s total primary energy supply by 2050.​

Malaysia expects industry partners and contractors to provide the capital, technology, expertise and long-term commitment needed to develop the resource in a commercially viable and responsible manner, he said.​

Akanat described the MTJDA as a successful model of bilateral cooperation based on trust and shared interests. He said the new PSC and GSA marked another important stage in Malaysia-Thailand energy cooperation, with potential to boost investment, support sustainable development and contribute to shared prosperity.​

At the regional level, Malaysia’s Economy Ministry said cross-border cooperation would become increasingly important as ASEAN’s energy demand continues to grow.​

Malaysia will continue working with Thailand and other ASEAN partners to build a secure, resilient, competitive and sustainable regional energy ecosystem, it said./.