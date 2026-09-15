Cambodian company signs contract to export 10,000 tonnes of rice to Philippines

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s City Rice Import Export Co., Ltd. has signed a rice sale contract with the Philippines’ DILAI Trading Co. Pte. Ltd. to export 10,000 tonnes of rice to the Philippine market.



The shipment marks the first time Cambodian rice has been transported in bulk by barge to the Philippines, helping reduce logistics time and costs.



The signing ceremony was held on September 14 at the headquarters of the Cambodian Ministry of Commerce under the chair of Minister Cham Nimul.



City Rice President and CEO Oknha Lay Chhun Hour said the agreement was not merely a commercial transaction but also marked a new development for Cambodia’s rice industry.



He noted that the deal represented the first Cambodian rice export to the Philippines using bulk barge transportation. The achievement reflected growing international confidence in the quality, safety, competitiveness and supply capacity of Cambodian rice, he said.



Cambodian Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul praised the achievements and business growth of City Rice, stressing that the contract was not only a commercial transaction but also a strategic step toward expanding Cambodia’s rice export markets, contributing to food security and promoting economic and trade cooperation between Cambodia and the Philippines.



She called on the two companies to fully and effectively implement the contract in a professional, responsible, transparent and honest manner, while maintaining close cooperation, ensuring compliance with payment requirements, timely delivery, and stable quality and supply./.

VNA