ASEAN, China seek more substantive, effective cooperation

Beijing (VNA) – ASEAN and China are looking to turn their potential and growing connectivity into more concrete, substantive and effective cooperation in the coming period, based on enhanced mutual trust, stronger economic integration, expanded cooperation in emerging areas and greater people-to-people exchanges.



The message was delivered at a ceremony in Beijing on September 15 marking the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations. The event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in China, in its capacity as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Beijing (ACB), and the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress Peng Qinghua said China and ASEAN are good neighbours, friends and partners sharing a common future. Since the establishment of dialogue relations in 1991, ties have developed strongly and become one of ASEAN’s most substantive and dynamic dialogue partnerships.



He said China stands ready to work with ASEAN to uphold the principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), strengthen dialogue, trust and solidarity, advance the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) 3.0 and implement the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) with high quality. Cooperation will also be expanded in artificial intelligence (AI), green development, tourism, education, culture and healthcare.



ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn said ASEAN-China relations have deepened across the political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars over the past 35 years. The partnership now benefits more than two billion people through increasingly diverse cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity, digital transformation, agriculture, education, healthcare, tourism and sustainable development.



Amid complex and unpredictable global developments, he called for stronger resilience and continued efforts to maintain peace and stability through dialogue, trust, mutual respect and international law. He welcomed progress in negotiations on a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), urging continued efforts towards its early conclusion.



Speaking as ACB Chair, Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Thanh Binh highlighted 2026 as a significant year for ASEAN-China relations, with the two sides marking major anniversaries and implementing activities under the ASEAN-China Year 2026.



He proposed focusing on stronger connectivity through ACFTA 3.0, RCEP and supply-chain links; substantive cooperation in the digital economy, AI, e-commerce, clean energy and innovation; and stronger social foundations through exchanges among localities, universities, research institutions, social organisations and young people.



Vietnam will continue to work with ASEAN member states to make active and responsible contributions to the development of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, helping translate potential and connectivity into tangible outcomes for regional peace, development and prosperity./.

VNA