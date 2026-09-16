Thailand considers tourism fee to create new source of funding

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is moving closer to introducing a 450 THB (15 USD) fee for foreign tourists, with the Government aiming to create a new source of funding worth more than 10 billion THB a year to support visitor insurance, tourism infrastructure and destination development.

The proposal is undergoing public consultation until September 28 before being returned to the National Tourism Policy Committee for consideration and subsequently submitted to the Cabinet. The Government hopes to begin collecting the fee in the first quarter of 2027.

Under the current draft, foreign tourists will pay 450 THB per person, regardless of whether they eventually enter Thailand by air, land or sea.

Several categories will be exempt, including royal guests and official guests of the government, holders of diplomatic and official passports, foreign nationals with work permits, border-pass holders, transit passengers, crew members and children under two.

Visitors who pay the fee will be able to enter and leave Thailand multiple times within a 30-day period without paying again, provided they remain covered by the insurance protection linked to the levy.

Collection will initially apply to arrivals by air. Land and sea arrivals will be brought into the system later./.