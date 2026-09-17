Critically endangered tortoise handed over to wildlife rescue centre

Quang Tri (VNA) - The authorities of Bac Gianh ward in the central province of Quang Tri recently handed over a golden tortoise (Indotestudo elongate) to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation and Development under the Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park for care.

Previously, local residents and authorities in the Quang Phuc residential quarter, Bac Gianh ward found the tortoise, which weighs about 0.9kg.

According to the notification, until September 21, if no owner or lawful manager comes forward, and the animal isn't determined to be an exhibit or piece of evidence in a legal case, local authorities will coordinate with relevant agencies to work out a handling plan under current regulations.

Once conditions are met, the tortoise will be considered for release back into the wild.

The species is classified as endangered, precious and rare under Group IIB in Vietnamese law, and listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List.

Authorities said the rescue supports broader efforts to protect endangered wildlife. They urged anyone who finds such animals to notify and hand them over to the proper agencies for reception, care and handling under regulations rather than hunting, trading, transporting or keeping them in captivity without authorisation./.

​