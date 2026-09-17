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Vietnamese, Chinese women step up exchanges, cooperation

Regarding directions for future collaboration, the Vietnamese official proposed that the two organisations continue to innovate and diversify forms of cooperation, strengthen connections between local-level chapters – particularly in border provinces, and expand exchanges among young women, female intellectuals, and businesswomen.

The meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Women's Union and the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing on September 17 (Photo: VNA)
The meeting between representatives of the Vietnam Women's Union and the All-China Women's Federation in Beijing on September 17 (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Le Thi Thuy, a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Women's Union (VWU), paid a courtesy call to Shen Yiqin, President of the All-China Women's Federation (ACWF), in Beijing on September 17.

Thuy, who is on a working visit to China, spoke highly of the country's achievements in safeguarding women's legitimate rights and interests, promoting gender equality, and fostering women's comprehensive development. She expressed the wish to learn from China's experiences and practices in this field.

Emphasising that Vietnam and China are close neighbours with a long-standing friendship, Thuy noted people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between women's organisations play a crucial role in strengthening the social foundation of bilateral relations.

Over the recent past, cooperation between the VWU and ACWF has expanded at both central and local levels, particularly among women's organisations in border provinces, she said.

Regarding directions for future collaboration, the Vietnamese official proposed that the two organisations continue to innovate and diversify forms of cooperation, strengthen connections between local-level chapters – particularly in border provinces, and expand exchanges among young women, female intellectuals, and businesswomen.

The two sides were also encouraged to further discuss and explore the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation, while stepping up the sharing of experiences in areas such as supporting women’s livelihood development, entrepreneurship, innovation, and digital transformation, as well as the formulation and implementation of policies concerning women and families.

vnanet-vietnamese-chinese-women-step-up-cooperation-2.jpg
President of the Vietnam Women's Union Le Thi Thuy (left) meets with President of the All-China Women's Federation Shen Yiqin in Beijing on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

Lauding the Vietnam–China relationship as well as the ties between the two women's organisations, Shen agreed to promote cooperation regarding women and children in disadvantaged and border areas.

She also concurred in strengthening partnerships in technology, the digital economy, trade, the green economy, human resources training, and the protection of women's legitimate rights and interests.

On September 16, Thuy had a meeting with Sun Haiyan, Deputy Head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, where the two sides discussed people-to-people diplomacy and the role of women's organisations in enhancing Vietnam–China friendship.

Thuy proposed reinforcing the integration of women's exchange activities with other people-to-people exchange channels, expanding engagements among young women, female intellectuals and businesswomen, and promoting cooperation between women's organisations at the local level, particularly in border provinces.

Meanwhile, Sun held that there remains significant potential for collaborative activities between the two sides.

She also emphasised that work regarding women should not be confined to the domestic scope of individual nations but should instead embrace a global perspective, thereby contributing actively to the development of the global women's movement.

The host expressed her hope that the two sides will step up cooperation in protecting women's rights and increase bilateral exchanges./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Vietnam Women's Union #All-China Women's Federation #Vietnam–China relations #people-to-people exchanges #people-to-people diplomacy China Vietnam
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