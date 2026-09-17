Top leader’s trip to give fresh impetus to Vietnam-US ties: Ambassador

Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming working trip to the US by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam will create fresh impetus and concrete measures to further develop the Vietnam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership substantively and effectively, while reaffirming Vietnam’s responsible contributions to global issues, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung has said.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in the US ahead of the top leader’s participation in the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) and bilateral activities in the US from September 20, the Ambassador highlighted the significance of the trip and areas with substantial potential for further cooperation.

During his trip, General Secretary and President Lam will have meetings with leaders of the US administration and Congress, businesses, investors, leading technology corporations of the country, Vietnamese and Vietnamese-American intellectuals, and US friends, Dung said.

The Vietnamese leader will also hold working sessions with representatives from organisations involved in addressing post-war consequences, particularly efforts to search for and verify the identities of Vietnamese fallen soldiers who laid down their lives in the war, he said.

Against a backdrop of rapid scientific and technological development and the complex global political, security and economic situation, stronger substantive cooperation between Vietnam and the US is important to both countries and can contribute to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, Dung said.

According to the diplomat, the Vietnam- US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership covers a wide range of areas, including politics and diplomacy, security and defence, economy, trade and investment, science and technology, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges. In the next phase, priority should be given to areas that are crucial to Vietnam’s development and where the US has strengths and cooperation needs, particularly advanced technology, clean energy and resilient supply chains.

The two sides can expand cooperation in the fields of semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres, advanced digital services and human resource training, he noted, adding that these areas are closely aligned with Vietnam’s goal of having the digital economy account for 30% of GDP by 2030.

In clean energy, Vietnam needs to significantly increase energy capacity while pursuing high economic growth and its net-zero emissions target by 2050. This creates opportunities for US businesses to provide capital, technology and expertise in renewable energy, liquefied natural gas, power grids, energy storage and energy efficiency.

The two countries can also build more diversified and resilient supply chains by expanding trade in advanced technology products, strengthening logistics connectivity and deepening links between US investors and Vietnamese businesses, the diplomat said, noting that these are areas where their interests are increasingly converging and can create long-term value beyond simply expanding trade and investment.

Dung also highlighted prospects for Vietnam – US cooperation in science and technology, innovation, AI, semiconductors and digital transformation, saying that Vietnam’s development needs and the US’s strengths in these areas are highly complementary.

Vietnam views these areas as important drivers of productivity, growth quality and economic competitiveness, while they are also closely aligned with its new priorities for attracting foreign investment.

Vietnam’s important role in global electronics supply chains, extensive network of free trade agreements and abundant workforce offer favourable conditions for US investors to access existing supply chains and markets, while opening new opportunities in semiconductors, AI, data centres, advanced manufacturing and digital services, the Ambassador noted.

Regarding the role played by the Vietnamese community in the US in promoting bilateral relations, Dung described it as diverse, dynamic and accomplished in science and technology, education, healthcare, business, culture, arts and social activities, saying it naturally serves as a vibrant and important bridge between the two countries.

He called for greater opportunities for intellectuals, businesspeople and young people in the community to join Vietnam’s development through consulting, teaching, joint research, knowledge transfer, human resource training, startup support and technology-investment networks.

Such contributions do not necessarily require them to return to Vietnam for long-term work, as experts can participate through research projects, advisory networks, online training and sector- or locality-based connections, he noted.

The embassy will continue to listen to, support and create practical channels for the community to contribute in ways suitable to them to the homeland’s development and Vietnam-US friendship and cooperation, Dung affirmed./.