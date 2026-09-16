Politics

Vietnam seeks stronger defence ties with partners at 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

In the coming time, the Vietnamese Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence hope to work with their Chinese counterparts to maintain, develop, and strengthen the agreed-upon areas of cooperation, effectively sustain existing cooperation mechanisms, and foster increasingly substantive ties, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) meets with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in Beijing on September 16, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) meets with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in Beijing on September 16, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang met with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, on September 16 on the sidelines of the 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Zhang welcomed the high-level Vietnamese delegation, emphasising that Vietnam’s participation reflects its active and responsible role in regional and international issues.

He noted the maintenance of high-level contacts between leaders of the two countries’ Central Military Commissions and defence ministries contributes to the enhancement of defence ties, the broader Vietnam–China friendship, and their Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Giang, for his part, expressed confidence that under the leadership of the Chinese Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence, the forum will be successful, helping foster dialogue and build trust among participants.

Extending deep sympathies to China over the severe flash floods and landslides in Tibet's Gyirong Border Gate area in late August, he voiced his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and with the solidarity and determination of the Chinese people, local residents will soon surmount difficulties and recover their lives.

Highlighting recent achievements in the two militaries’ cooperation, he noted the successful inaugural "3+3" Strategic Dialogue at the ministerial level – between the countries’ ministers of foreign affairs, national defence, and public security.

Defence cooperation has been promoted and yielded positive results as seen in many practical activities, including high-level mutual visits, the 10th Border Defence Friendship Exchange, personnel training, naval collaboration, border management, joint research, and academic exchanges.

In the coming time, the Vietnamese Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence hope to work with their Chinese counterparts to maintain, develop, and strengthen the agreed-upon areas of cooperation, effectively sustain existing cooperation mechanisms, and foster increasingly substantive ties, Giang affirmed.

Zhang agreed with his guest, adding that joint military activities will help realise the common perceptions reached by the two countries’ leaders, contributing to the traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Vietnam and China.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese Deputy PM and Defence Minister invited Zhang to attend the 3rd Vietnam International Defense Expo in Hanoi this December.

The same day, Giang held bilateral meetings with defence officials of Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and Germany.

At the meeting with Lao Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence General Khamlieng Outhakaysone, the two sides pledged to effectively implement the 2026 cooperation plan. Key priorities include organising the annual Vietnam–Laos–Cambodia defence ministers' meeting and a joint search and rescue exercise of the three countries’ militaries, as well as planning activities for the 65th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties and the 50th anniversary of their Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in 2027.

Talking to Cambodian Deputy PM and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha, Giang called for practical cooperation activities between the two defence ministries ahead of the 60th anniversary of Vietnam–Cambodia diplomatic relations next year. He also asked for more Cambodian support in the search for and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers.

The Cambodian official thanked Vietnam for assisting his country in manpower training and spoke highly of its defence industry. He said he looks forwards to attending the upcoming defence expo in Hanoi.

At a meeting with Singaporean Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, the two sides agreed to effectively implement cooperation based on the signed agreements in the coming period, with immediate priority given to the organisation of the 17th Defence Policy Dialogue in Singapore.

Giang applauded the increasingly substantive and effective defence ties. He also invited Singaporean defence leaders and enterprises to participate in the Hanoi expo.

Receiving deputy director for defence policy at the German Federal Ministry of Defence Stephan Willer, the Vietnamese Deputy PM and Defence Minister highlighted growing collaboration in peacekeeping, training, and delegation exchanges. He said Vietnam is ready to serve as a bridge for Germany to cooperate more closely with ASEAN.

Willer thanked Giang for the invitation to German businesses to attend the 3rd Vietnam International Defense Expo. He added that Germany will consider new areas of cooperation, particularly in training./.

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