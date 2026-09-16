Politics

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 16 sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 16 sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung cabled a congratulatory message to his Mexican counterpart Roberto Velasco Álvarez./.

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