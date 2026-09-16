Politics

Draft report on third inspection round of NA Party Committee's Standing Board approved

The results of the inspection must be reflected in concrete improvements in personnel work and the quality of the NA’s operations, said the top leader.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the conference on September 16. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam addresses the conference on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chaired a conference in Hanoi on September 16 to approve a draft report on the results of the third inspection and supervision round of the Standing Board of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee.

The top leader, who also heads Inspection and Supervision Team No. 218 of the Politburo, said that the third inspection and supervision round focuses on personnel work, a factor that directly determines the quality of and ability to implement Party guidelines.

In general, the NA Party Committee and Party Organisation have an effective and efficient apparatus, completed a very large volume of work, and developed a contingent of responsible and capable officials who have fulfilled a substantial workload with high quality. Statistics on work efficiency and results clearly reflect the efforts by the NA’s apparatus and personnel, said General Secretary and President Lam.

Based on the inspection and supervision results, he asked the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee to focus on leading and directing a review of its personnel based on job positions, duties and the nature of work, finalise position-specific standards and competency frameworks, and identify competency gaps in each agency and field.

It should proactively develop a pool of young officials, female officials, officials from ethnic minority groups and those with outstanding capabilities, while broadening recruitment sources to include ministries, sectors, localities and research institutions, he said, stressing that personnel planning must remain dynamic and open rather than being confined within individual units.

The leader highlighted innovation in personnel assessment as a breakthrough, and underlined the need to improve decentralisation, delegation and control of power in personnel work.

The General Secretary and President also pointed to the need to develop a unified, accurate, secure and accessible personnel database system.

The role of the Party and the NA in leading and institutionalising Party guidelines on personnel work should be promoted, along with in the implementation of inspection and supervision conclusions, he said.

vnanet-na-party-committee.jpg
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Policies on the recruitment, utilisation, assessment, remuneration and screening of officials, civil servants and public employees should continue to be reviewed. Mechanisms should be developed to attract talent in connection with specific positions, tasks, outputs and working environments, avoiding formal arrangements or preferential policies that fail to make effective use of staff’s capabilities, he underscored.

Regarding responsibility and the timeline for monitoring implementation, General Secretary and President Lam asked the inspection team to incorporate the comments made at the conference and complete the report.

The results of the inspection must be reflected in concrete improvements in personnel work and the quality of the NA’s operations, said the top leader.

Secretary of the NA Party Committee and President of the NA Tran Thanh Man seriously received and fully absorbed the concluding remarks of General Secretary and President Lam. He pledged that the Standing Board will continue to lead and direct Party organisations under its management to seriously and effectively implement the conclusions of the Politburo’s third inspection round and promptly address the shortcomings identified by the inspection and supervision team./.

VNA
#NA Party Committee #Party inspection #Party building #To Lam #Tran Thanh Man #National Assembly
Follow VietnamPlus

National Party Congress

Related News

Secretary of the Government Party Committee and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the first meeting of the Government Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term on June 3. (Photo: VNA)

Inspection, supervision must be tool to maintain discipline, order: PM

Party inspection, supervision and disciplinary work must be carried out proactively, promptly, comprehensively and in a coordinated manner, in a democratic, objective, fair, cautious, rigorous, accurate and strictly enforced way, and in line with the Party’s principles, procedures, regulations, authority and working methods, the PM said.

See more

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

Congratulations to Mexico on Independence Day

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 16 sent a message of congratulations to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the occasion of the 216th anniversary of the country’s Independence Day (September 16, 1810 – 2026).

Politburo Member and Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (left) and Ding Xuexiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China seek stronger, more substantive cooperation

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc called on China to facilitate Vietnamese agricultural exports, deepen cooperation on quarantine and soon sign a memorandum of understanding designating Vietnam as the featured country for the "Shared Big Market: Export to China Series Activities" in 2027.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (right) meets with Senior Lieutenant General Zhang Shengmin, Vice Chairman of China's Central Military Commission, in Beijing on September 16, 2026. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks stronger defence ties with partners at 13th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

In the coming time, the Vietnamese Central Military Commission and Ministry of National Defence hope to work with their Chinese counterparts to maintain, develop, and strengthen the agreed-upon areas of cooperation, effectively sustain existing cooperation mechanisms, and foster increasingly substantive ties, said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana lay a wreath and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Thai King, Queen conclude State visit to Vietnam

Vietnam and Thailand agreed to continue strengthening political trust through regular visits and contacts at all levels, especially the high level, while making effective use of existing cooperation mechanisms and coordinating in implementing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership effectively.

King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana visit an exhibition of traditional Thai products presented by students from Hanoi University on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

Thai King and Queen visit Hanoi University

Hanoi University currently maintains cooperation with nearly 20 Thai higher education institutions, including Chulalongkorn University, Assumption University and Mahasarakham University. The cooperation programmes cover lecturer and student exchanges, short-term training, cultural experiences and internships

ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere of the Italian Navy docks at Nha Rong Port in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)

Italian Navy ship pays goodwill visit to Vietnam

During the visit, officers and sailors of the ITS Giovanni delle Bande Nere will pay courtesy calls on the leaders of the city People’s Committee and the Naval Region 2 Command, participate in sports and cultural exchanges with Vietnamese naval personnel, and visit cultural sites and historical relics in the city.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan (third, right) co-chairs the first meeting of the Vietnam-Burundi political consultation with Burundi's Minister of Foreign Affairs Édouard Bizimana (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Vietnam, Burundi seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

At the first Vietnam-Burundi political consultation, the two sides shared information on their countries' recent socio-economic development and foreign policies, reviewed the implementation of signed memoranda of understanding, and discussed measures to promote bilateral cooperation.

Delegates pose for a group photo at the Mayors' Conference, which is part of the third Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City advances local diplomacy as development driver

Speaking at the Mayors' Conference, which was part of FD 2026, Standing Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha said that in an era of integration, external relations and international integration had become an important development tool for localities, rather than simply a means of maintaining friendship and expanding international exchanges.

NA President Tran Thanh Man delivers an address to the second refresher course on knowledge and skills for members of the 14th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on September 16. (Photo: VNA)

NA President urges overhaul in lawmaking mindset

NA President Man said the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat always pay attention to refresher courses for leaders and managers at all levels, which have been continuously updated.

A view of the plenary session of the third meeting of the Vietnam-Slovakia intergovernmental committee on economic cooperation in Bratislava, Slovakia, on September 15, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Slovakia intergovernmental committee on economic cooperation holds 3rd meeting

Addressing the meeting, the Vietnamese side said the country could serve as a bridge for Slovak businesses to access the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market, while Slovakia, with its favourable location, logistics infrastructure and access to the EU market, could help Vietnamese businesses expand their operations in Europe.