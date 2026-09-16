Draft report on third inspection round of NA Party Committee's Standing Board approved

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chaired a conference in Hanoi on September 16 to approve a draft report on the results of the third inspection and supervision round of the Standing Board of the National Assembly (NA) Party Committee.



The top leader, who also heads Inspection and Supervision Team No. 218 of the Politburo, said that the third inspection and supervision round focuses on personnel work, a factor that directly determines the quality of and ability to implement Party guidelines.



In general, the NA Party Committee and Party Organisation have an effective and efficient apparatus, completed a very large volume of work, and developed a contingent of responsible and capable officials who have fulfilled a substantial workload with high quality. Statistics on work efficiency and results clearly reflect the efforts by the NA’s apparatus and personnel, said General Secretary and President Lam.



Based on the inspection and supervision results, he asked the Standing Board of the NA Party Committee to focus on leading and directing a review of its personnel based on job positions, duties and the nature of work, finalise position-specific standards and competency frameworks, and identify competency gaps in each agency and field.



It should proactively develop a pool of young officials, female officials, officials from ethnic minority groups and those with outstanding capabilities, while broadening recruitment sources to include ministries, sectors, localities and research institutions, he said, stressing that personnel planning must remain dynamic and open rather than being confined within individual units.



The leader highlighted innovation in personnel assessment as a breakthrough, and underlined the need to improve decentralisation, delegation and control of power in personnel work.



The General Secretary and President also pointed to the need to develop a unified, accurate, secure and accessible personnel database system.



The role of the Party and the NA in leading and institutionalising Party guidelines on personnel work should be promoted, along with in the implementation of inspection and supervision conclusions, he said.



An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Policies on the recruitment, utilisation, assessment, remuneration and screening of officials, civil servants and public employees should continue to be reviewed. Mechanisms should be developed to attract talent in connection with specific positions, tasks, outputs and working environments, avoiding formal arrangements or preferential policies that fail to make effective use of staff’s capabilities, he underscored.



Regarding responsibility and the timeline for monitoring implementation, General Secretary and President Lam asked the inspection team to incorporate the comments made at the conference and complete the report.



The results of the inspection must be reflected in concrete improvements in personnel work and the quality of the NA’s operations, said the top leader.



Secretary of the NA Party Committee and President of the NA Tran Thanh Man seriously received and fully absorbed the concluding remarks of General Secretary and President Lam. He pledged that the Standing Board will continue to lead and direct Party organisations under its management to seriously and effectively implement the conclusions of the Politburo’s third inspection round and promptly address the shortcomings identified by the inspection and supervision team./.