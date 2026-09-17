Politics

Fight against corruption, negative phenomena must follow ‘talk less, do more’ motto: Top leader

The General Secretary and President affirmed that violations had been strictly handled in accordance with the law, with no prohibited zones or exceptions, while the organisation and operational mechanisms of the Central Steering Committee and its provincial-level chapters had been further improved.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting of standing members of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena on September 17. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the meeting of standing members of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The fight against corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena must follow the motto of “talk less, do more” and “see things through to the end,” General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has said.

Chairing a meeting of standing members of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena on September 17, General Secretary and President Lam, who is also its head, said the building and improving of institutions have been accelerated, while power control, early supervision, and the application of science and technology and digital transformation had been strengthened.

He noted that the supervision of major policies, new mechanisms and policies, and key projects had helped detect and rectify violations, while efforts to prevent and combat corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena have been linked to handling specific projects, assets and resources and clarifying responsibilities.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam chairs the meeting of standing members of the Central Steering Committee for Prevention and Control of Corruption, Wastefulness, and Negative Phenomena on September 17. (Photo: VNA)

The General Secretary and President affirmed that violations had been strictly handled in accordance with the law, with no prohibited zones or exceptions, while the organisation and operational mechanisms of the Central Steering Committee and its provincial-level chapters had been further improved.

However, he noted that results remained uneven and shortcomings needed to be addressed promptly, stressing that difficulties could not simply be blamed on institutional mechanisms. It is necessary to distinguish legal obstacles from delays caused by poor coordination, weak enforcement and discipline, or failure to take responsibility.

For the remaining months of 2026, the top leader asked for a comprehensive review and measures to resolve outstanding issues, while further improving the legal framework. He said that long-delayed projects, and surplus public buildings and land must be dealt with decisively.

General Secretary and President Lam requested stronger power control and data-based supervision, with violations prevented “at the root, early and from afar”. He also urged the timely completion of cases under the Central Steering Committee’s supervision, along with the proactive detection and handling of violations in new, important and key areas.

He asked the Central Steering Committee to act immediately on matters that are clear and report any obstacles to relevant agencies, without avoiding or shirking responsibility. He noted that the effectiveness of efforts to prevent and combat corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena should be measured by the wrongdoings addressed, assets recovered, resources unlocked, harassment reduced and public trust strengthened.

Delegates heard that since the 30th session of the Central Steering Committee on June 18, Party committees, organisations and relevant agencies have seriously implemented assigned tasks, and produce positive results. The Central Steering Committee has advised competent authorities on a range of resolutions, conclusions, directives, regulations and legal documents to institutionalise the Party’s policies on preventing and combating corruption, wastefulness and negative phenomena.

The Government Party Committee, ministries, sectors and localities have reviewed and handled delayed and long-standing projects and surplus public buildings and land following the restructuring of administrative apparatus.

Since the 30th session, the Central Steering Committee has monitored and directed 20 cases and six other cases, with investigations and handling largely proceeding as scheduled. Inspections uncovered violations and recommended the recovery of 331.6 billion VND (12.7 million USD) and 176ha of land, administrative action against 1,577 organisations and 2,485 individuals, and the transfer of 38 cases showing signs of criminal offences to investigative agencies.

The meeting agreed to end monitoring of five cases, and add one case involving smuggling, accounting violations causing serious consequences and bribery at Viet My Medical Investment JSC and related entities to the monitoring list./.

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