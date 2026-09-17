Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

The second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, Vietnam expected to remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia during 2026-2035, and heavy rains hitting northern and north-central Vietnam are among news highlights on September 17.

☕ Afternoon briefing on September 17

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam, along with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to attend the high-level general debate of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81), engage in bilateral activities in the US, and pay a state visit to Canada at the invitation of Canadian Governor General Louise Arbour.

The trip will be made from September 20 to 25, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read full story

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on September 17 stressed that the wisdom accumulated throughout history must be transformed into the capacity to lead the country’s development.

The top leader made the remarks while chairing the second session of the Steering Committee for the review of 100 years of the Party’s leadership of the Vietnamese revolution, leadership orientations for national development over the next 100 years, and the review of the 40-year implementation of the Platform for National Construction during the transitional period to socialism. Read full story

– Vietnam attaches great importance to, supports and takes pride in being an active contributor to the China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and the China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (CABIS), Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said.

Speaking at the opening of the 23rd CAEXPO and CABIS in Nanning, capital of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on September 17, Tuc said ASEAN-China ties have proven to be one of the most successful and stable cooperation models over nearly four decades. China remains a leading foreign direct investor across much of ASEAN, he added. Read full story

– Vietnam may remain the growth leader in Southeast Asia in the 2026-2035 period, according to a report released by the US’s Bain & Company and Singapore’s DBS Bank and Vriens & Partners on September 16.

The report said Southeast Asia's six largest economies, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, are projected to grow by an average of 4.8% annually between 2026 and 2035. Read full story

– The central city of Da Nang has established four airspace zones for organisations, associations and clubs operating unmanned aircraft, said the municipal People’s Committee Office on September 16.

The move follows Decision No. 4167/QD-UBND recently issued by the municipal People’s Committee. Read full story

– Heavy rains, with some areas receiving more than 250 mm, have left soils in parts of northern and north-central Vietnam close to saturation, raising the risk of flash floods and landslides as more rain is forecast on September 17, warned the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Overnight and early on September 17, moderate to heavy rain, locally accompanied by thunderstorms and downpours, was reported in Phu Tho, Hanoi, Hung Yen, Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An, as well as southern parts of Lao Cai, Son La, Tuyen Quang and Thai Nguyen. Read full story

– Two brick tombs dating from the 4th to 6th centuries have been uncovered during a recent emergency excavation at the Ru But archaeological site in Kim Lien commune, Nghe An province.

The Nghe An – Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Museum, in collaboration with the University of Social Sciences and Humanities under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, on September 16 announced the results of the excavation. Read full story./.

VNA
#afternoon briefing #Party’s leadership #Vietnam's's economic growth #heavy rains #23rd CAEXPO
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